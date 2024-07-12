How the solar farm would look from a distance. Photo: SKDC

Plans for a 107 acre solar farm on prime agricultural land between Sleaford and Grantham have been refused by South Kesteven district councillors, despite officer recommendations for approval.

The application site was for land to the west of Church Lane in the village of Welby, which currently comprises of six fields of agricultural land.

Plans were submitted to convert this into a solar farm across 43.65 hectares, using 62,000 ground-mounted solar panels with a lifespan of around 40 years, reaching up to 3.5m in height.

It would have an energy generating capacity of around 24 megawatts, which the agent says is enough to power up to 9,000 homes in the UK.

A map of the solar farm layout plan. Photo: SKDC

Associated works and infrastructure would accompany the panels, including a customer substation, six combined inverter / transformer cabins, boundary fencing, CCTV cameras and a control room.

However, despite South Kesteven District Council’s assigned planning officer recommending this development for approval, the authority’s planning committee deliberated for two hours before deciding to go against the recommendation and refuse the application.

This, the committee says, was on the grounds of concerns over loss to farmland, with the application site situated on Grade 3 agricultural land value.

Planning committee chair, Coun Charmaine Morgan (Independent), said: “Grade 2 and 3 land is rare and that’s the point, it’s the best land available.

“We need our agricultural land as well, if we don’t provide food grown locally then we are importing it, so we end up again increasing the amount of gases going into our environment.

“There are significant issues across the county and country, all experiencing flooding that ruins crops. I think at the moment if we don’t protect our local food supply we end up with increased costs.”

Coun Tim Harrison (Independent) said he “can’t see any carbon benefits” to the development, due to the damage and use of farmland, and the required disposal of solar panels once they reach the end of their shelf life.

The plan was in fact also subject to objections from Lincolnshire County Council on grounds of planning policy during its consultation period, with the county authority saying: “This development and its construction will impact the surrounding rural landscape character and impact visual amenity, including through glint and glare.”

Three South Kesteven councillors supported the development, but the rest of the committee voted in favour of refusal, meaning that it is either back to the drawing board, or off to a Planning Inspectorate appeal for the applicant.

There are, however, two other applications for solar farms in the nearby area, both pending consideration from councillors, and when combined in size they add up to just over 250 hectares of land.