Plans for the biggest solar farm yet built between Sleaford and Boston are likely to be thrown out next week

The scheme would have been able to power 13,930 homes, but planning officers say it shouldn’t be built on top-quality farmland.

The panels would have stood on land near Little Hale Fen, south of the A17.

If approved, it would be the largest one constructed to date in this part of North Kesteven at 77 hectares – equivalent to 144 football pitches.

The cross-district application from AGR Solar 3 Ltd would have placed the panels in North Kesteven, with the cables and power substation located over the boundary in Boston Borough.

It had attracted a mixed response from residents, with six objecting on the grounds it was too close to homes – barely 100 metres away – and would take away productive farmland.

Another 10 residents had supported the application as it produced renewable energy, and said it was much smaller than others proposed in the area.

Council officers have recommended that the plans be turned down at the committee meeting on Tuesday, November 5, although councillors could go against this.

A report published ahead of the meeting says there is no reason that why the solar farm should be almost entirely built on the best quality farmland.

It says the proposed 40-year period of operation “is a significant one in the context of the loss of agricultural production” and sheep grazing “is unlikely to make up for the loss of arable production on this farm”.

Officers add: “The site solar farm area is extensive at 77 hectares and in that context the proposals are currently without precedent in terms of scale in this part of North Kesteven District.”

However, it has left the door open for the application to return on lower grade land, saying the visual impact would only be “minor”.

A final decision will be made at the planning committee meeting next week.