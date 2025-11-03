'Something truly special' -- MP toasts 'fantastic' Louth business on tour of distillery

A visit to one of Louth’s “fantastic” businesses by the town’s MP underlined the importance of supporting pubs and the hospitality industry.

Victoria Atkins, Conservative MP for Louth and Horncastle, enjoyed a tour of Giraffe Distillers, learning more about the production processes behind the company’s award-winning spirits, including the well-known Lincolnshire brand, Pin Gin.

Labelling the firm “something truly special”, she had a look round the Bolingbroke Road distillery’s state-of-the-art facility, met the team and discussed a wide range of pressing issues currently affecting businesses.

Darren Lince, managing director of Giraffe, said: “The hospitality sector is under immense pressure, and it’s vital that these challenges are recognised and addressed.

MP Victoria Atkins (right) meets the team at Giraffe Distillers in Louth, including managing director Darren Lince (second left).

"It was lovely to meet Victoria and have the opportunity to voice my concerns, not only from the perspective of running a distillery but also as someone with a portfolio of more than 30 pubs.

"We spoke candidly about why so many pubs and restaurants are struggling or closing their doors, and the need for continued support to protect this vital part of our local economy.”

Ms Atkins thanked the team for its warm welcome and praised Giraffe Distillers for its continued contribution to the local economy, job creation and commitment to sustainability within the drinks and hospitality sectors.

The MP said: “It was a pleasure to visit Giraffe Distillers and see, first-hand, how this fantastic local business has grown and diversified over the years.

The well-known Lincolnshire brand Pin Gin, one of Giraffe Distillers' products and the first gin to be distilled in the county in modern times.

"It has created something truly special here in Louth, combining innovation, sustainability and community spirit.

"It’s vital that we continue to support local producers and the wider hospitality sector, which play such an important role in both our economy and our sense of place here in Lincolnshire.”

Founded as Lincolnshire’s first distillery in modern times, Giraffe has grown from humble beginnings into a leading contract distiller for national and multinational brands.

Alongside its own brands, the distillery also produces white-label and contract spirits for clients across the UK, cementing its reputation as one of the region’s most innovative and forward-thinking producers.

MP Victoria Atkins enjoyed a tour of Giraffe Distillers' base in Louth, which now spans 24,000 square feet.

Among the key topics that Ms Atkins discussed at length with the management team were: the alcohol duty freeze and its effect on producers and consumers; rising business rates and the pressure on independent manufacturers; and increases to the National Living Wage and National Insurance contributions.

The talks reflected the shared challenges facing many small and medium-sized enterprises in Lincolnshire as they balance operational growth with increasing financial and regulatory demands.

Amy Conyard, co-founder of Giraffe Distillers, said: “It was wonderful to welcome Victoria, who has supported our business from when we started out in a small garage to now operating a 24,000 sq ft facility.

"It was fantastic to speak openly about the issues that are impacting not just us but also so many local businesses, and to hear her thoughts and insight on how these challenges might be addressed.”

Giraffe Distillers, which launched in 2017, collaborates with leading spirit brands to craft world-class products with accredited precision. The company prides itself on combining traditional craftsmanship with advanced technology to create spirits of “exceptional quality”.

A spokesperson added: “Our expert team oversees every stage of the process, ensuring consistency, flavour and innovation in every drop.”