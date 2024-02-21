Spalding bus company ranked as the top environmental transport operator

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The operator, of which Spalding’s Stagecoach East is part, achieved an A-rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project, significantly above the average for the road transport sector, which was classed as ‘D’. The A-rating is an improvement on last year’s B-rating and places Stagecoach in the Leadership band, and in the top 6% of businesses participating in the Road Transport group.

The Carbon Disclosure Project is an independent not-for-profit organisation running the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. An A-rating is given by CDP to those organisations who are implementing best practice on climate issues.

Investment being made by Stagecoach as part of the sustainability strategy, including in cleaner technologies, is planned to cut the company's annual emissions by 351,945 tCO2e by 2035, equivalent to the total annual pre-pandemic emissions produced by around 66,000 UK households.

Darren Roe in front of two of Stagecoach East's electric buses

The roadmap to becoming a net-zero business will see Stagecoach continuing with investment in new zero-emissions fleets, such as electric buses, and other green technologies over the next 15 years, with key environmental targets including:

Continuing to purchase only 100% renewable energy for buildings and fleet.

Aligning energy management systems with the international standard ISO50001 by 2027.

Diverting 95% of waste from landfill by 2026 and 98% by 2031.

Reducing resource use by further digitalising systems.

Progressing a climate adaptation programme to risk assess and protect facilities.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “Protecting our environment for future generations is a fundamental responsibility for all of us, so we are proud of the progress that we have made and, along with our wider group, we are committed to making ever-more improvements.

“Recent research by trade body CPT shows what a huge part in the UK’s move to Net Zero buses can play. It found that if every person in Great Britain switched just over one car trip to bus or coach per month each year (13 per year) by 2030 it would create a cumulative reduction of 2 million tons of C02e. What’s more, a shift of just over two trips per month (26 per year) by 2050 would result in a cumulative reduction of 19.5 million tons of C02.”

Sharon Vye-Parminter, Health, Safety and Environment Director at Stagecoach, added: “We’re thrilled to be awarded an A-rating by the Carbon Disclosure Project this year. It recognises a lot of hard work and investment across our business to improve our environmental performance. This year we have broadened the scope of our work to include water security, achieving a ‘C’, which is in line with the Road Transport, European and Global averages. We are committed to make further progress in becoming more efficient in our resource use.