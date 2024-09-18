Spalding recruiter stands up for women's wellbeing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Global leader in HR and recruitment solutions, Gi Group Holding, is joining 30 other business leaders as it becomes a founding member of the charity initiative Wellbeing of Women. This alliance supports the health and wellbeing of women, girls and babies through research, education and advocacy.

Gi Group Holding comprises of six brands - Gi Group – which has a branch on The Crescent in Spalding, Marks Sattin, Grafton, Gi Pro, INTOO and Tack TMI. The parent company is stepping out to pave the way for all businesses as it shows its support for Wellbeing of Women, a charity initiative which focuses on all aspects of women’s reproductive and gynaecological health, including prevention, diagnosis, treatment and managements.

Tanith Pearsall, IT Systems & Process Analyst at Gi Group Holding since 2020 and one of the businesses Mental Health First Aiders, commented: “Women’s health is a critical yet often overlooked aspect of healthcare, especially in the workplace. I am passionate about raising awareness and improving support for women navigating perimenopause, endometriosis, and severe PMS due to my personal journey navigating all three. These health issues not only impact personal well-being but also significantly affect women's professional lives, productivity, and career advancement.

“After starting menopause at the age of 35, I have experienced first hand the challenges this can create both inside and outside of work which is why I am determined to offer other women the support and education I didn’t have. Juggling menopause at such a young age, alongside my endometriosis and severe PMS, has certainly fuelled my desire to help other women going through similar situations. The more I have researched and joined support groups, the more I have realised that my experience isn’t a standalone.”

Tanith Pearsall, IT Systems & Business Process Analyst

From early life to later life challenges, this charity initiative is a proactive and forward thinking campaign designed to create awareness and education on the wellbeing of all women. For Gi Group Holding the focus is on supporting, educating and empowering women within the workplace, adapting to and overcoming the challenges of women’s health.

Research has found that over half of women (57%) believe they have been misdiagnosed, in addition, 80% of women are reported to feel that their female health issues – including concerns and symptoms - have not been taken seriously by healthcare professionals.

Cindy Gunn, Group Head of People at Gi Group, said it was a privilege to be part of a business which doesn’t only recognise the challenges of women’s wellbeing, but actively supports and looks for change.

She said: “The days of suffering in silence are diminishing and it’s time other businesses recognise the crucial need for women’s wellbeing to be supported, funded and stories shared. Alongside 30 other leading businesses we are excited to be part of this incredible societal shift. Navigating the challenges of women’s health can be a lonely experience for many, but by opening up this important conversation, our teams are joining forces to tackle the stigma, lack of awareness and limited educational resources.

“Here at Gi Group, we’re determined to pave the way for other industries and businesses, showcasing what is possible when forces unite. This charity initiative isn’t just about raising awareness, it is about supporting the diagnosis, treatment and management of these health challenges in the first place. We recognise that we are nothing without the team around us which is why we continue to show our support and investment to champion our team.”

Approximately 190 million women and girls globally, of reproductive age, live with endometriosis. Not only this but if women have a first-degree relative who has endometriosis, they have a 7 to 10 times higher risk of developing the condition.

According to the World Health Organisation, 8-13% of women of reproduction age have polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) however, reports estimate 70% of affected women remain undiagnosed.

Emma-Louise Taylor, Group Head of Learning & Development UK & Ireland and Mental Health First Aider, commented: “The distinct lack of understanding and research around women’s wellbeing makes me really proud to be part of a company that prioritises these vital initiatives. Looking to the future, broadening our horizons and investing in causes that truly matter are just some of the reasons I am incredibly proud that we have signed this initiative.”

Tanith continued: “Determined to advocate for change, I am committed to raising awareness, supporting research, empowering women and collaborating with healthcare providers. By sharing my story, I hope to make a difference and ensure that no woman has to fight alone for the care and support she needs. I am excited to be part of making change within Gi Group, working to support and educate our colleagues on these important issues.”

Gi Group Holding is dedicated to providing an inclusive, supportive and understanding working environment for its teams across its business. Determined to lead the way for other businesses, Gi Group Holding invests in the wellbeing of its teams to ensure a successful workforce.