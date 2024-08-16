Spalding recruiter warns of potential backlash of ‘quiet hiring’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The term ‘quiet hiring’ has quickly become a buzzword to describe the growing trend of organisations looking internally, rather than externally, to plug skills gaps. While on the surface this approach may look like a win-win for both employee and employer, one of the UK’s leading HR and recruitment agencies, Gi Group, which has a branch on The Crescent in Spalding, is highlighting that it should be a part of a hiring strategy as opposed to a strategy on its own.

‘Quiet hiring’ describes the process of when a business acquires new skills without hiring new full-time employees. Instead, more responsibilities are given to current employees that can go beyond their current job description.

While internal promotion is nothing new in the workplace, quiet hiring has become increasingly popular in the past year in light of the current climate and ongoing skills gap across various sectors – particularly the gap widening in the need for management skills. More so than ever, businesses are looking internally at what skills are missing, and finding ways to best manage this with the team in place.

As more employers reach for their own solutions, Kate Sands, Learning and Development Trainer at Gi Group explains why this trend can come with potential drawbacks.

Kate Sands, Learning and Development Trainer at Gi Group

She said: “Recognising, rewarding and developing internal talent is so crucial within any workplace, and it’s not a new phenomenon. What we are seeing with quiet hiring, however, is some employers looking to avoid an official recruitment process entirely.

“There are various reasons why this may seem appealing for businesses, whether they’re looking to save on recruitment costs or reduce the time it takes to fill roles. When weighing up the pros and cons, we strongly advise that this decision isn’t taken without careful consideration and a solid strategy in place, as without this, quiet hiring can come with various challenges.”

The quiet hiring process is generally more informal than an external recruitment process, which is often one of the main appeals to employers. Kate explained how not using a proper structure runs the risk of potential bias, favouritism or unfairness.

She said: “While quiet hiring may seem like a quick fix it can lead to various long-term issues, such as employee dissatisfaction or high staff turnover. Pinpointing employees to take on more responsibilities can leave others within the business feeling overlooked or undervalued, particularly if there is no clear criteria to demonstrate the decision-making process.

“Others may see it as trying to overwork the current employee base rather than investing in hiring more workers or raise questions as to whether organisations have the budget to accommodate those extra or new duties they are taking on. A lack of new external talent can also lead to a lack of diversity within an organisation.”

Upskilling employees can be incredibly beneficial for organisations of all sizes, and in return can lead to increased retention, loyalty to the business and engagement. Yet there is a key difference between training and learning opportunities and increased responsibility, Kate points out.

She said: “Over reliance on a current workforce can have serious consequences if not managed well. Putting added pressure onto a workforce is one of the key reasons that leads to burnout.”

Burnout is a growing issue within the workplace, with Mental Health UK warning we are on the verge of becoming a ‘burnt-out nation’ as nine in 10 adults said they experienced high or extreme levels of pressure and stress at some point in the past year.

Kate added: “Not only do organisations need to assess whether an employee is ready and able to take on more responsibilities or a new role, they need to factor in whether this is something that they truly want for themselves. Without careful consideration, it can lead to employees stepping up when they are not quite capable or lack the desire to, which can be detrimental to both their progression and the business’s culture.”

In summary, Kate said: “Essentially quiet hiring is part of a much larger trend where employers are looking to leverage talent from within and boost employee skills. We strongly advise upskilling internal teams and encouraging talent from within to excel, something we pride ourselves on at Gi Group. However, we advise those who are looking to adopt this practice, to enter the process with a clear strategic plan in place and to ensure it is used as part of a wider, comprehensive recruitment strategy.”

