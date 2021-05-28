Spring festival at Leadenham country house

Katie Pinkney of Calverton. Molly's Mum Textiles. EMN-210524-114543001

Last year’s event had to be postponed and went online due to the lockdown and so finally organiser William Reeve managed to see the event take place. Next year he intends to revert it to the last week in April.

There were dozens of food and craft stalls featuring artisan makers of everything from honey to lamb, wood fired pizza to jams and gin.

There were stitchers and wood carvers, brewers and coffee roasters offering their wares and gifts.

Hayley Sanderson, HayleStar Artworks EMN-210524-114555001

Folk music was provided by Tom Lane and fellow local musicians to promote and raise funds for their upcoming Leadenham Folk Festival on the first Sunday in August. There was more music and refreshments in a pop -up event at Leadenham Teahouse too. Meanwhile the house and grounds were open for interested couples considering it as a wedding venue, with all the necessary providers on hand with advice.

Last year Leadenham Estate ran an NHS worker wedding competition where a deserving member of staff was nominated to benefit from a wedding package worth £35,000. The winners have set a date for August next year. Unsuccessful nominees were also invited along to receive a token of thanks.

Victoria Lloyd of Little Print Gifts, Rutland. EMN-210524-114607001

L-R Hannah Priestley and Veronica Sharpe of Lincoln. Be Inspired Home Fragrance. EMN-210524-114531001

Cathy McNulty of Caythorpe, riding a 1880s Coventry Rudge cycle, owned by Graham Stafford. EMN-210524-114432001

Winter Wilson performing at the Spring Festival at Leadenham House. EMN-210524-114444001

The Spring Festival at Leadenham House. EMN-210524-114456001

Darren Chambers and Kathy Britton of Zest Brewery, Grantham EMN-210524-114507001

Amy Burrows of Ancaster wearing a wedding gown from The Ivory Room EMN-210524-114519001