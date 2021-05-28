Spring festival at Leadenham country house

Last year’s event had to be postponed and went online due to the lockdown and so finally organiser William Reeve managed to see the event take place. Next year he intends to revert it to the last week in April.
There were dozens of food and craft stalls featuring artisan makers of everything from honey to lamb, wood fired pizza to jams and gin.
There were stitchers and wood carvers, brewers and coffee roasters offering their wares and gifts.
Folk music was provided by Tom Lane and fellow local musicians to promote and raise funds for their upcoming Leadenham Folk Festival on the first Sunday in August. There was more music and refreshments in a pop -up event at Leadenham Teahouse too. Meanwhile the house and grounds were open for interested couples considering it as a wedding venue, with all the necessary providers on hand with advice.
Last year Leadenham Estate ran an NHS worker wedding competition where a deserving member of staff was nominated to benefit from a wedding package worth £35,000. The winners have set a date for August next year. Unsuccessful nominees were also invited along to receive a token of thanks.