Spud success: 65 recruits needed to support Branston's growth

More than 65 skilled workers are being sought by leading potato supplier Branston for its Lincolnshire site, as a result of its successful expansion plans.

Last year, Branston opened a dedicated mash production factory, which has seen an unprecedented demand, in turn requiring more team members to increase the shift capacity. Additionally, Branston’s other areas, including the well-established prep division and recent venture into protein extraction, are growing at similar rates with an impressive recruitment push needed to keep pace.

Simon Telfer, HR director at Branston, said: “We’re undergoing a period of incredibly positive and exciting growth and we’re eager to expand our team to support the demand from our customers. We’re recruiting into a growing division, which means there is so much capacity for individuals to carve their own career paths and progress within the company.

“We’ve worked hard to ensure the team can access robust training and development programmes, from apprentice level through to senior managers, and that’s the same for anyone looking to join as part of our current recruitment drive. Likewise, we place a lot of importance on our culture and looking after the team. We appreciate that work life balance is key, especially where some roles are required to do shifts, and aim to be accommodating where we can.”

The 65 available roles are at a variety of levels and include engineers, shift leading engineers, section managers, maintenance and production managers, line operatives, and FLT drivers to name a few.

Simon added: “We are keen to welcome new talent to the Branston team and embrace their expertise to drive our future plans as well as aiding current growth. We’re equally passionate about championing the next generation and have successfully supported many people from entry level roles through to leadership positions with the right training and development.”

To view the current vacancies at Branston and apply, visit: https://www.branston.com/careers/job-vacancies