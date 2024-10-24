Staff honoured during celebration of One NK’s 50th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five long-standing members of staff have been honoured for over a century of service collectively at One NK in North Hykeham, which is celebrating its own 50th anniversary this month.

Friday 18th October 2024 marked the exact day 50 years ago that One NK, now run for North Kesteven District Council by GLL, the charitable social enterprise, was officially opened by Olympian Roger Bannister. Roger was the first athlete to achieve a sub-four-minute-mile and was chairman of the Sports Council at the time.

Formerly the NK Sports Centre, it was the first leisure centre to open in North Hykeham in 1974, and last Friday local dignitaries, staff and members gathered to share memories of their experiences at One NK, while enjoying a slice of anniversary cake.

Speaking at the celebratory event, Leader of North Kesteven District Council and Leisure Portfolio Holder, Cllr Richard Wright, said: “For 50 years we have put the health and wellbeing of our residents first and have provided fantastic facilities to allow everyone to get active in different ways to suit their needs.

“As a Council we have always believed strongly in the need to evolve and maintain standards in sports and leisure provision. We continue to invest and innovate at a time when many councils are cutting back and closing centres. We know that healthy, engaged and active communities are flourishing communities and with almost half a million swims, gym sessions, fitness classes and court bookings at One NK last year, that commitment is borne out in the increasing levels of use and activity as ever-more people make use of what we have here.”

Over the years, One NK has received numerous updates to help offer the latest in health and wellbeing facilities to residents. During the 80s an internal log flume was installed in the pool, while in 2002 the Terry O’Toole Theatre was opened to offer a wide variety of performing arts.

The sports centre underwent a multi-million pound refurbishment in 2016 and reopened as One NK. Housing everything under one roof, it offered a new, state-of-the-art, flume called the Vulcan, a health hub, cycle hub, indoor sports hall, football and tennis facilities, as well as dance studio and gym.

Last year the Terry O’Toole theatre was refurbished, making it more accessible by adding a hearing induction loop and replacing the flooring, and earlier this year One NK’s sports hall was given a refresh – with upgraded LED lighting, new two tone flooring, and walls painted in Sport England blue.

As part of the celebration Catherine Rayment, Alison Duncombe, Roger Driffill and Nikki Littlefair were recognised for their dedication and hard work over many years.

Catherine Rayment has worked at One NK for almost 23 years, while Nicki Littlefair has taught classes for over 26 years. Alison Duncombe continues to work tirelessly to bring the Terry O'Toole theatre’s programme after 21 years and Roger Driffill has trained hundreds of lifeguards over 15 years.

Tributes were also made to Ann Bustin, who has been with One NK since the very early years, accruing 24 years of service. Ann has been on reception booking in customers, teaching children to swim and more recently working in the theatre.

Chris Hipkiss, GLL general manager at One NK, said: “I want to congratulate and pass on my thanks to all our valued staff. Reaching this milestone is a great accomplishment and we really appreciate your commitment, as I’m sure so do our members, who you work so diligently to help achieve their goals every day.”

During the day of 50th anniversary celebration photographs from when the sports centre first opened were displayed and members enjoyed extra Aqua Fit classes. There were also two free film and swim events for families showcasing Shark Tale and Grease.