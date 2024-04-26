Staff member at Boston department store to be honoured at industry awards event
Nicky Stokes, 52, of Downtown, has been invited to attend the Annual COPRA Awards Lunch at the five-star Savoy Hotel, on the banks of the Thames, on May 22.
Founded in 1981, COPRA is a non-profit membership organisation dedicated to the cosmetics and perfume industry.
After being nominated by her line manager, Nicky has been chosen by Downtown as its COPRA Retail Consultant of the Year.
She, along with winners of the title from other COPRA members, will be presented with their accolades on stage in front of more 450 influential people in the beauty industry.
Nicky, who has worked for the business for 30 years, said she it was ‘truly fantastic’ to be chosen for the award.
“Working for so many years for the company means that I have built up a loyal and regular customer base who know that I know what fragrances they and their families like, so they come back to me time and time again,” she said. “I love my job and I love our customers and hope to be able to continue serving them for many years to come. I am looking forward to the event at the Savoy, London, getting the opportunity to meet other consultants from around the country at this prestigious event.”