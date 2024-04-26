Staff member at Boston department store to be honoured at industry awards event

Set to be honoured at an awards event at London's Savoy Hotel next month, Downtown retail consultant Nicky Stokes.

Nicky Stokes, 52, of Downtown, has been invited to attend the Annual COPRA Awards Lunch at the five-star Savoy Hotel, on the banks of the Thames, on May 22.

Founded in 1981, COPRA is a non-profit membership organisation dedicated to the cosmetics and perfume industry.

After being nominated by her line manager, Nicky has been chosen by Downtown as its COPRA Retail Consultant of the Year.

She, along with winners of the title from other COPRA members, will be presented with their accolades on stage in front of more 450 influential people in the beauty industry.

Nicky, who has worked for the business for 30 years, said she it was ‘truly fantastic’ to be chosen for the award.