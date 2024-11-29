Stagecoach East Midlands celebrates four wins at the UK Bus Awards 2024

Stagecoach East Midlands has today announced their success at the prestigious UK Bus Awards, securing four awards, including two silver and two bronze. The winners were announced at a ceremony in London on Tuesday November 26, 2024.

This recognition comes after being shortlisted in six categories, demonstrating the company's continued commitment to excellence in bus operations and community engagement.

In the Partnership for Excellence category (The Peter Huntley Memorial Award), Stagecoach East Midlands’ secured a silver award for the Student Travel Pass initiative, delivered in collaboration with trentbarton, Nottinghamshire County Council and West Notts College. The initiative enhanced travel for over 1,200 students, supported revitalisation of the local economy, and promoted sustainable transportation. The introduction of a multi-operator Student Travel Pass has redefined flexible public bus transport options for students in the region.

The Grimsby Depot received a silver award in the Top National Bus Depot category for operational excellence, service delivery, strong community presence, and customer satisfaction. Throughout the 2023/24 financial year the Grimsby Depot team have run successful fundraising campaigns and founded the #AskForAngelStreet initiative to support vulnerable members of the community.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “Being recognised across such diverse categories at the UK Bus Awards is a true testament to the passion and dedication of our entire team. Each award highlights our commitment to not just maintaining but elevating the standards of service, community engagement, and team development that Stagecoach East Midlands is known for”.

In the Bus and the Community category, Stagecoach East Midlands’ Skegness Seasiders earned a bronze award. Through innovative fundraising and engagement activities, such as the popular children’s books series, the Seasiders have raised over £10,000 for local and children’s charities. The ‘retired’ Seasider Hattie continues to serve the community as a dedicated space for engagement, mental health support, and social activities.

The Grimsby Depot also shone in the Recruitment and Retention category, securing a bronze award for its focused campaign resulting in over 0.5 million video views. The Grimsby Depot team's proactive employee engagement initiatives have led to a significant increase in staffing levels and improved retention rates, contributing to a highly motivated and committed workforce.

Matt Cranwell continues “It's rewarding to see our efforts acknowledged at such a prestigious level, and it inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve to support the communities we serve. Congratulations to the award winners for your celebrated successes.”

Additionally, Shaun Clark, Operations Manager at Lincoln Depot and his team received a nomination for the Unsung Hero category. Stagecoach East Midlands was also nominated for the Culture Change category, underscoring the regional bus operators' continued commitment to improving collaboration between the Operations and Commercial teams.