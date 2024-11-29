Stagecoach East Midlands celebrates long service and outstanding achievements at annual awards

Stagecoach East Midlands has today announced that they hosted their annual Long Service Awards on Saturday 23rd November at the Lincolnshire Showground.

The event, which was hosted by broadcaster and transport enthusiast David Sheppard, aimed to recognise the dedication and contributions of employees who have reached significant long service milestones. This year’s awards celebrated team members achieving impressive milestones of 20, 25, 30, 35 years of service, and even a remarkable 45 years by a member of the Lincoln Engineering team.

The evening brought together staff, retirees, and their families to celebrate over 683 years of collective service. Operations Controller Jacob Joyce from the Skegness depot was awarded Employee of the Year for his exceptional customer care. On Easter Saturday, Jacob went out of his way to help a stranded young family by personally driving them home to Horncastle after they missed the last bus, demonstrating outstanding customer service.

The event also raised £565 for the Mission Christmas Cash for Kids campaign, providing gifts for 57 children this Christmas.

Long Service Awards 2024

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands said:

"Our Long Service Awards are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the commitment and achievements of our incredible team. The loyalty, passion, and resilience displayed by our employees, both on the road and behind the scenes, are the backbone of our success.

“I want to especially thank those who have reached major milestones, such as 20, 25, and 30 years of service, and offer my congratulations to the colleague who achieved an incredible 45 years. Your dedication and hard work are truly inspirational. We look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional service for our customers and communities."

Over the past year, Stagecoach East Midlands has achieved significant milestones, showcasing its commitment to innovation and growth. The company celebrated a decade of Seasiders buses by introducing hybrid vehicles to replace older models, marking a step forward in sustainability. Further progress was made with successful bids for 42 electric vehicles, set to arrive by late 2025, supporting Stagecoach’s goal of a zero-emission fleet by 2035.

With the addition of 148 new staff and 27 more buses, the team now operates nearly 22 million miles and serves 41 million passengers annually. Their efforts have also been recognised with the West Notts College Initiative Award and four award wins at the UK Bus Awards 2024, including two silver awards in the Partnership for Excellence and Top National Bus Depot categories and two bronze awards in the Bus and the Community and Recruitment and Retention categories.