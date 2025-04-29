Stagecoach East supports Age UK’s ‘Act Now, Age Better’ campaign in Spalding and Stamford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stagecoach, the UK’s leading bus operator, is lending its support to Age UK’s new campaign, ‘Act Now, Age Better’, which encourages people in their 50s and 60s to stay active – starting today, to enjoy better health and wellbeing tomorrow.

The campaign kicked off on 29 April and is aiming to raise awareness about the steps people can take in their 50s and 60s to lead healthier, more independent lives well into later years. With the UK’s ageing population growing rapidly – and over 40% expected to be over 50 by 2040 – the message couldn’t be more timely.

Here in Lincolnshire. Stagecoach is encouraging residents to explore their local area and beyond, using bus travel as a simple, safe, and sociable way to get out and about. Whether it’s visiting the local market, a nearby museum, or a nature trail, these mini adventures offer big health benefits – from reducing loneliness to improving mobility and mental wellbeing.

Stagecoach employees in the local area have also been rolling up their sleeves to support the campaign – volunteering with Age UK, offering advice on concessionary travel passes, and taking on personal fitness challenges to help raise awareness and funds.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “We want to help make it easy and enjoyable for older people in Lincolnshire to stay connected and active. Our buses are a lifeline for so many, and through our support we hope to give older residents the confidence to get out there, meet people, and make the most of what’s on their doorstep.”

Pippa Lock, Head of Corporate Partnerships and Philanthropy at Age UK, added: “We’re delighted to have our partner Stagecoach supporting our Act Now Age, Better Campaign. We know that staying active now increases the chances of living the life we want later. By supporting our campaign to encourage people to get active now, as well as through their Grand Days Out trips, Stagecoach is helping to shift the mindset from exercise as obligation to movement as empowerment.”

This initiative reflects Stagecoach’s broader commitment to accessible, inclusive transport and community engagement across the UK.

For more information about Age UK’s national campaign, visit www.ageuk.org.uk/act now.