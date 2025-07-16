Station Leisure & Learning Centre celebrates its first anniversary

On 16 July 2025, Station Leisure & Learning Centre, Mablethorpe honours its first anniversary and celebrates the record number of local people using the centre to improve their health and wellbeing and to learn to swim. The launch of the leisure and learning facility has been a huge success with memberships soaring and thousands of people coming through the doors in the last year. This is testament to our community's commitment to a healthier future.

Operated by Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture on behalf of East Lindsey District Council, the state-of-the-art £13.5m leisure and learning centre has brought a multi-functional transformation to the town, offering superior health and wellness facilities, enhanced amenities, and the town's first swimming pool.

The facility continues to prove to be a people and place-changer,

Since opening its doors for the first time on 16 July 2024, Station Leisure & Learning Centre has welcomed 169,001 visitors in its first year of operation.

The new community venue has experienced a remarkable surge in membership, with active membership standing at 417 members in December 2023. A year later, membership has soared to 1542 members, an increase of over 1000 active members, signalling a promising future for the centre.

As a town, Mablethorpe has also been without a swimming pool for many years, and as a result, it has a higher-than-average proportion of adult non-swimmers. The new swimming pool and the 'Learn to Swim Waterwise' programme have now enabled 188 people to improve their swimming skills.

"I can't thank the swim staff enough for all they have done for our son and his swimming, we have gone from sitting terrified on the side of the pool to being able to swim independently 5m in such a short space of time!

They have made him feel so safe and secure and brought out his confidence in the Water! Family swim sessions are now such a lovely experience! Thank you!" - Cher, parent of a child on Water Wise

"I joined the day the new centre opened, and it’s been such an amazing lifeline for me. Helping me get fitter, improve my mental health and meet and make new friends.

The facilities are inclusive to all abilities, and you offer a big range of classes. There's something for everyone. The staff are approachable, friendly and knowledgeable. I also love that you listen to feedback and try to offer what people would like to see.

Thank-you for investing in Mablethorpe and Happy Birthday Station Leisure & Learning Centre." -Dawn Whimpenny, member

In its programming, Magna Vitae was mindful of adding value and, through consultation with partners, gauging a deep understanding of community perception and barriers to participation.

One such example is the introduction of community-inspired supported swims, attended by 73 people so far. The sessions are designed with inclusivity in mind, welcoming everyone who wishes to participate, regardless of their swimming abilities or health conditions.

These sessions are not just about swimming, they're about building a community. They offer a social opportunity, enabling participants to meet new people and form lasting friendships.

"This is a big learning curve for everyone. It is called Leisure & Learning…Learning off the community as well as the other way round". - Matthew Ryan-Tennyson, member

"There is no one judging you, I thought everyone would be. We are all here for the same reasons, to benefit and better ourselves." - Katie, member

The new centre has also lived up to its name, creating numerous learning opportunities for residents to pursue careers in leisure.

"I am just thankful for the opportunity I have been given and can't wait to experience more with Magna Vitae!" - Danny, Apprentice at Station Leisure & Learning Centre.

To find out more about Station Leisure & Learning Centre, visit www.magnavitae.org