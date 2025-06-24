Steph Ward wins prestigious UK Startup for Good Award for groundbreaking work supporting marginalised community

Selected from 77 entries and 3 regional finalists, Steph impressed a panel of more than 200 judges with her pioneering approach.

Steph Ward, Founder of Forward Marketing Solutions, has been named the winner of the Startup for Good Award for the North East, Yorkshire and the Humber region at this year’s UK Startup Awards. The award recognises startups delivering measurable social impact and meaningful change, and Steph’s work is doing just that.

Selected from 77 entries and 3 regional finalists, Steph impressed a panel of more than 200 judges with her pioneering approach to digital wellbeing and business empowerment in a marginalised sector, through her creation of the SILK Members Network, a private, female-led online membership platform created to support adult content creators with better access to resources, mental health support, and scalable business tools. It’s a space where creators are seen, heard, and celebrated without stigma.

As a result of her win, she now advances to the national Startup for Good finals later this year. “This award isn’t about more than me, or even SILK,” said Ward. “It’s about challenging assumptions and making space for women to build bold, independent businesses on their terms. It’s about taking passion projects, making them viable, and taking them to market.”

A serial entrepreneur and values-driven marketer, Steph’s journey includes co-founding a £2.4m property business, blazing a trail with SILK and launching Forward Marketing Solutions. Her work goes far beyond business growth; it’s about impact with integrity.

Known for her straight-talking, no-fluff approach to marketing, Steph supports service-led entrepreneurs to scale sustainably without compromising who they are. She also actively advocates for underrepresented voices, including through collaborations with The Vitiligo Society and the Alternative Awards.

Steph is available for interviews and will also welcome in-person connection at Ideas Fest in Hertfordshire this September.