Still time to comment on solar park plan near Sleaford

A third consultation event is being held for residents about a new solar park proposed for the Sleaford area, which could power more than 190,000 homes.

An image of how the Beacon Energy Park may look once developed. Photo supplied

The consultation for Beacon Fen Energy Park launched on Monday, May 15, with scores of people attending a webinar and almost 100 attendees at two in-person events in Heckington and Helpringham.

The last event is being held at Ruby Hunt Centre, in Church Street, Donington, on Friday, June 9, from 2pm to 7pm. A second webinar on the project is also being held online from 6.30pm on Wednesday, June 14.

People can register for the webinar via https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIlf-2hpzIuGdzKxkZOHj3f_i80Z2m9y00t or by emailing [email protected]

James Hartley-Bond, director at renewable energy company Low Carbon, the developers of the energy park, said: “We have already had excellent conversations with local communities about our proposals.”

The company says it has held a lot of constructive conversations with key stakeholders, including political representatives, local residents, landowners and business owners.

The proposed Beacon Fen Energy Park will have solar PV panels and energy storage. Spread across two sites, Beacon Fen North is north of Heckington covering 517 hectares, while Beacon Fen South is south of Helpringham covering 519 hectares.

If given permission, Beacon Fen Energy Park would generate an estimated 600MW of electricity a year.

Network infrastructure will also need to be built, linking to the grid via Bicker Fen substation.

Some residents have pointed out that Anglian Water proposals for a new reservoir on land between Scredington, Helpringham and Swaton could clash with the energy park plans.

A spokesman for Low Carbon commented: "We have had a preliminary meeting with Anglian Water and will continue to discuss both of our proposals and their interaction with each other moving forwards. Both project developers will need to demonstrate that they have considered each other’s projects prior to going through any formal planning examination.”

Boston Borough Council has responded due to the National Grid connection at Bicker Fen.

A council planning officer has pointed out that the proposed cable route would cross close to South Forty Foot Drain Local Wildlife Site, listed buildings and the Conservation Area of Bicker and warned of potential glare from the panels on local aviation. They also warned of the potential cumulative impact of cabling work for three other solar farm schemes proposed locally on the environment, heritage, landscape and residents.