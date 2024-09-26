Store opening day announced for Scartho

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Lincolnshire Co-op convenience store is set to open on Thursday 31st October, with a £2m transformation of the former catholic church hall site on Waltham Road.

The store investment has created 13 new jobs locally and the colleagues are preparing to welcome the Scartho community into their store.

Lincolnshire Co-op provides a membership scheme through a dividend card, where members get exclusive opportunities to collect cashback on the majority of products, access to offers, invitations to member events and much more.

When members also use their dividend card, donations are made to the society’s Community Champions scheme which helps hundreds of local charities every year. Both Grimsby and Cleethorpes District Scout Council and Springfield Primary Academy in Grimsby will benefit from funding raised at Scartho Food Store.

Lincolnshire Co-op Scartho Food Store under construction

Rik Greig, Member Engagement Manager, said: “We’re excited to be joining the Scartho community and look forward to welcoming many new members who’ll benefit from earning cashback for themselves and their community.

“By simply scanning their dividend card, they’ll be helping to make good things happen right on their doorstep, from supporting local breakfast clubs to community groups!”

Shoppers can expect a range of locally sourced produce including Chapman’s fishcakes and Alfred Enderby haddock and salmon from Grimsby, Blyton ice cream made in Gainsborough and Mr Huda’s curry paste from Scunthorpe.

There will also be Costa Coffee Express and Tango Ice Blast machines, contributing to a wider selection of services in-store including freshly baked bread, a variety of meal options including COOK frozen meals and puddings and chilled wine and beer.

This development will also see 22 car parking spaces added for shoppers, including 2 that are for disabled customers.