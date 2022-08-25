Stourton's popular artisan market returning next month

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stourton Woods' Summer Artisan Market.

Stourton Estates has once again teamed up with the Lincolnshire Makers group, a growing collective of over 1,100 local Lincolnshire creatives, artists and food producers; with 80 of them exhibiting at the Autumn Artisan Market event on Sunday September 18.

Jodie Mason, founder of the Lincolnshire Makers group in 2021, has built up a community of creatives who support each other, whether they be a hobbyist maker or a full time business.

She said: “The group has such a diverse set of talent from every inch of Lincolnshire, and our events celebrates all of the creative talent we have to offer! We invite visitors to come along and see the best of local art, food, accessories and decor on their doorstep. We’ve even more makers than before in attendance – this our biggest event yet!”

Just some of the makers who will be showcasing their talents at the event range from ceramics to cake, textiles to treats, fudge to furniture, woodwork to wool, and interior decor to ice cream.

Musicians will be on site providing a musical entertainment and there will be plenty of street food available including fully loaded fries from Oh La La Fries, freshly made pizza from The Peel Wood Fired Kitchen, sweet and savoury crepes from Fleurs’s Kitchen and hot drinks from Trigletts coffee.