Strong as Iron at new gym's opening day

​Fitness newbies looking to start their journey can head down to Louth’s newest gym as the owners celebrated their grand opening.

Tim and Laura McGibbon with the children, from left: Gracie, 12, Iris, 2, and six-month-old Lochlan.

Last month, the Louth Leader gave readers a preview of the new Iron Eden gym, the brainchild of personal trainer Tim McGibbon and his wife Laura on Louth’s Fairfield Industrial Estate.

The gym, which promises a community where everyone is welcome and they can achieve their fitness goals, has hosted their open day on September 2 to welcome new client to the gym, and Laura said the day was a success with a steady flow of support from family, friend, current and new joining members.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After taking over the former Prestige gym, Tim and Laura have redecorated, rebranded and added new equipment, offering a mix of cardio and strength equipment.

Iron Eden offers a free personalised training plan for their clients to help people get started, as well as high quality supplements to support people's fitness journey and new members don’t need to sign up with any admin fees or contracts.

Tim is also GP-referral trained to help people who have been referred to try exercise for their mental or physical health