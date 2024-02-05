Register
Stunning new £1.9million leisure facility set to open near Boston with the creation of new jobs

The site features a huge lake and 28 lodges
By Gemma Gadd
Published 5th Feb 2024, 10:55 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 12:32 GMT

A new £1.9 million leisure facility is to open near Boston next month – offering fishing getaways in wooden cabins set alongside a large new lake.

Called Lakeside Fishing Retreats, the family-run venture offers 28 cabins on a 16-acre site in Old Leake, with a large 3-acre lake stocked with various fish, plus a smaller ornamental lake.

The open-plan wooden cabins provide rustic but modern accommodation, with glass doors offering ‘spectacular views of the lake’.

Director Johnny Wilkinson, whose family own the site, said: “As you can see it’s a newly-dug lake still in its infancy that we hope will blossom into a lovely looking mature venue over the coming years.

“Our aim is to be a family and pet friendly venue where people of all skill levels can come and enjoy a break away.”

Mr Wilkinson said they have planted more than 7,000 trees around the lake, island and the rest of the venue to “create a nice relaxing atmosphere to enjoy”

“Each swim has its own fully-equipped cabin, a hardstand/patio area to fish from in bad weather and a grass area for the warmer months,” he explained. “We also have [electric vehicle] charging points on site and will be building a small restaurant and bait shop on site at some point this year.

Mr Wilkinson added: “I’m hoping to build a log fire pizza restaurant club room overlooking the little ornamental lake, and we will be open for local people. In the future we’re hoping to build a dog agility course as we’re pet friendly. And when we’re open, we’re hoping to create around 10 jobs.”

Each cabin at Lakeside Fishing Retreats consists of a double bed, a large sofa bed which turns into a double bed, side shelves with USB charging points, a hanger rail, a walk-in shower room with toilet, sink and heated towel rail, and a kitchen with a dining table and four chairs.

The leisure facility is expected to hold its grand opening on March 14.

