Successful conference to boost Lincolnshire Wolds' economy

More than 80 people attended the Love Lincolnshire Wolds Conference, representing businesses from across the Lincolnshire Wolds and surrounding area.

West Lindsey District Council and East Lindsey District Council invited businesses to be part of an opportunity to help drive the vision of the Love Lincolnshire Wolds partnership.

Business expert and author Clare Bailey supported the event and discussed the opportunities businesses can take during the current climate, and how collaboration can be key to success.

A panel of local experts were also invited to talk about a range of topics, which covered tourism support, digital marketing, campaign marketing, how to make sustainability a reality, creating bookable experiences and cycle tourism.

Speakers were also challenged to provide two top tips that delegates could go away and implement as an action from attending the event.

Coun Paul Howitt-Cowan, Chair of the Leisure, Culture, Events and Tourism Group at West Lindsey District Council attended the event.

He said: “The Lincolnshire Wolds is a key attractor for visitors to West Lindsey and beyond. I

was privileged to attend the conference at the Market Rasen Racecourse, to hear from key speakers and local business about the work that is taking place.

"The Lincolnshire Wolds is a truly authentic tourist attraction and contributes significantly to the quality of life, economy, employment and local community thanks to the partnership we have here.”

Tourism consultants, Keith Blundell and Richard Smith from TEAM Tourism delivered a workshop that encouraged businesses to prioritise four core propositions, developed through consultants and research, which would then feed in to the refreshed Destination Management Plan. This plan will then help focus what both Councils, and the partnership should work on over the next five years.

Coun Cllr Graham Marsh, Portfolio Holder for Leisure and Culture at East Lindsey District Council also attended the event.

He said: “For anyone who lives, visits or works in the Lincolnshire Wolds knows how truly special a place it is so it was great to attend an event with people wanting to share their vision for the Wolds to help shape it as a tourism destination.

“The tourism economy is more than just the coastal strip. The attraction of the Wolds also gets people choosing to spend their money here and return time and again.

“It was great to hear from the key speakers, there was so much positivity in the room and it showed what a great partnership we have as we build on the success of the Lincolnshire Wolds to help shape an even brighter vision for the future.”

Throughout the morning it was clear working together was key to driving the success of the area as visitor destination.

Businesses were also invited to be part of the Lincolnshire Wolds 50th Anniversary next year, which celebrates the designation of the Lincolnshire Wolds as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty which was declared on 17 April 1973.

The morning concluded with a Q&A session followed by lunch and an opportunity to network with fellow businesses.

Feedback from the day was positive with many businesses keen to take the opportunity to network again in person, plus find out about what is happening in terms of the development of the visitor economy of the area.

Work on the Love Lincolnshire Wold Destination Management Plan is still ongoing and will be shared once it is made available.

