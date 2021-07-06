Summer of fun begins with beach party at Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells

Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells is hosting a family beach party on Saturday.

Fantasy Island is hosting its annual family Beach Party on Saturday - and everyone is invited.

The theme park has partnered with children’s charity, 'When you wish Upon a Star’, to help kick off summer in style at its Island Beach.

The all-day Beach Party kicks off at 12pm and runs until 10pm.

Also invited to the extravaganza is a range of guests for the children including popular Transformers characters, Optimus Prime and the Bumblebee Robot, alongside Paw Patrol characters and Saracen, from the original Gladiators cast.

So, whilst the little ones enjoy fun activities including balloon modelling, games and competitions, parents can flick off their flip-flops and enjoy the entertainment, whilst sipping on themed mocktails and cocktails and indulging in tasty food.

Paige Harris, Head of Marketing at Fantasy Island said: “This summer really is unmissable at Fantasy Island. Kicking off with our big Beach Party on July 10, which includes a variety of beach-themed activities and lots of special guests. We’re ready to welcome guests of all ages for some fun in the sun!”

The Fantasy Island Beach Party is in partnership with charity, ‘When You Wish Upon a Star’. The children’s charity has a simple mission, to make dreams come true for children who are living with life threatening illnesses.

Fantasy Island is hosting its Island Beach Fireworks show every Wednesday, from July 14. The spectacular display is completely free and will also feature a laser light show for the whole family to enjoy at sunset.