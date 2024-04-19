Sunny’s shining in town with second fish 'n' chip premises
The Singh family has operated the popular Mermaids Fisheries in town for two years, and now they have taken on the former Mantles building on St Lawrence Street – with their son Josh, 25, following in his parents Sunny and Narinder’s footsteps to get involved with the new restaurant, called Sunny’s.
After completely refurbishing the building back to its bare bricks, including putting in new floors, walls, and electrics and installing new equipment since taking on the property in January, the new Sunny’s officially opened its takeaway section on Tuesday (April 16).
Sunny’s boasts a 32-seater licensed restaurant, opening on Monday, and offers an exciting new menu using fresh local potatoes, meat, and fish, as well as creating seven new jobs.
Not only offering the fish and chips Sunny’s are renowned for, there will also be a full kebab menu and burger menu, as well as a clay oven for freshly made naan breads and chapatis, and more healthy grilled options – all available to eat within a bright, fresh new setting.
"Customers can still get their traditional fish and chips from Mermaid’s and we wanted to keep that one traditional, which is why we wanted Sunni’s to bring in a new and varied menu,” said co-owner Narinder Singh.
Sunny’s is open six days a week – Mondays 4.30pm to 10pm, Wednesday to Saturday 11.30am to 2pm and 4.30pm to 11pm, and Sundays 4.30pm to 10pm.
You can follow Sunny’s Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61557723130873