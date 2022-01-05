Supermarket chain with base in Boston searching for new suppliers in Lincolnshire and beyond

Aldi wants to recruit more than 100 extra British suppliers this year.

Aldi has announced plans to recruit more than 100 additional British suppliers in 2022.

The business is taking the step in a bid to accelerate its commitment to increase its spend with domestic suppliers by £3.5 billion-a-year over the next four years.

Whether it is a brand-new business or a well-established one, Aldi says it is on the lookout for suppliers across a range of product categories.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer at Aldi UK, said: “We want to meet our customer’s demand for buying British, and by working with British suppliers we get to offer great British quality products and at unbeatable prices.

“As we continue to expand as a business, our supply chain needs to grow with us. That’s why we’re now on the lookout for more British suppliers to add to our current partnerships, helping to create even more jobs as well as new opportunities for these businesses.”

The chain spent a total of £9 billion with UK companies last year.

Its entire core range of fresh meat, eggs, milk, butter and cream is already sourced from British suppliers, while more than 40 per cent of fresh produce sold is also British.

This latest commitment will help hundreds of small British businesses continue to grow with the supermarket and invest for the future, the business says.