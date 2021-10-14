Support our traders at ‘Love Your Local Market’

Latest news

Love Your Local Market runs from Saturday October 16-30, and is designed to encourage new traders to give the markets a go and local communities to support their local market.

With entertainment planned and traders giving away goodie bags, why not go along and offer them your support?

The popular ‘Favourite Market Trader 2021’ competition will take place once again this year, with the public voting online for their favourite market trader at either Louth, Horncastle, Spilsby, Wainfleet All Saints, Mablethorpe, or Alford.

The winning trader will be announced in November and be awarded eight free stalls, a ‘winner of the year’ stall banner and a special award.

Councillor Adam Grist, ELDC’s portfolio holder for market towns and rural economy, said: “We are proud to be part of a campaign aimed at raising awareness around our wonderful markets.

“They are an essential part of our community, providing great opportunities to bring communities together and support local economic development.

“I urge anyone interested in trying their hand at running a small business to sign up and give it a go.”