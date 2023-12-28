Teaching staff at a village primary school threw themselves into putting on an improvised pantomime to pupils’ delight before the end of term.

Metheringham Primary School has welcomed a new headteacher, Leanne Duggin, and it was agreed by the team of staff to give the children a treat by putting on their own panto on the story of Cinderella.

Natalie Jones from the senior leadership team said: “We have bought in pantomime shows to visit for the children in the past, but we thought we could do this.

“We have some great characters working at the school and it was about adding a little bit of Christmas magic for the children.”

The school is very busy at Christmas time, having already put on four Nativity shows for families in the days before.

Staff had little time to prepare. Mrs Jones wrote the scripts, staff were given their roles, sourced their own costumes and “went for it”.

“I have never written a script for a panto before. I have an A level in Theatre Studies, but that was as far as it went,” said Mrs Jones.

“The senior leadership team were narrators and there were lots of boos and ‘behind yous’. All the acting was made up on the spot.

“We had a pumpkin, there were step-sisters, a wicked step mother and the head was the fairy Godmother.