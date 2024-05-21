Sanyukta Shrestha's Heritage collection. Photo: Kishor Kayastha

A Hagworthingham sustainable designer is going back to her roots with her latest couture collection.

Bridal designer Sanyukta Shrestha will be paying homage to her Nepalese heritage in her newest bridal couture collection ‘Heritage’.

The collection pays tribute to the 1,000 years old Nepalese craftsmanship and features cruelty free, vegan, fairtrade, eco certified, and organic materials including wild nettle, wild hemp, organic bamboo, and banana fibres which take up to 2,000 hours to create a one of a kind piece.

Heritage gives a glimpse into a future where bridal dress is not only a reflection of personal style, but an invitation to explore the richness of human history, sustainability and cultural cohesion.

The designs showcase Sanyukta’s roots in Nepal’s historical and culturally significant locations such as UNESCO World Heritage Site Bhaktapur Durbar Square, the medieval village of Khokana, Radhika’s House, and A Miracle house – Nepal’s first house to get electricity.

“Craft has the ability to connect past, present and future, a map that leads to a discovery of the artisans, the country of origin and nature,” Sanyukta said, “Over the past 13 years, our brides have been a great ally of our sustainable craft that is made with love and respect, ensuring the protection of their skin and the highly comfortable feel.

"Through this campaign, we want our brides to connect even closer to the lifestyle, rich history and heritage behind the real artisans who make their dream gowns from fibre to finishing.”

Sanyukta has earned a reputation as a “pioneer in the concept of sustainable luxury” since the first launch of her eco-friendly brand in 2011, winning multiple awards over the years, including the PETA Luxury Vegan Wedding Awards in 2021, and having her designs showcased by diverse supermodels at London Fashion Week in September last year.

Most recently, Sanyukta took home the Best Wedding Outfit Designer - Highly Commended Award of the Year 2024 at Britain’s Asian Wedding Awards and was the first designer of Nepali origin to be documented in the history of The Fashion Museum in 2012.