Sweet surprise for the homeless

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff from the Gelder Group hatched a special surprise when they delivered a cracking treat to homeless people in Lincoln.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Contracts Manager Marlow Blonde and Administrator Jade Sanderson, from the Sturton by Stow group visited Framework’s Corner House service in the city, laden down with chocolate eggs ahead of the holiday season.

The pair were warmly welcomed, had the chance to meet some of the residents and take a tour of the building. They were able to see a typical service user’s flat, as well as the building’s shared communal areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Blonde said: “It was really interesting to see inside the rooms and find out about the extensive level of care Framework gives to its residents. We were also really pleased to handover the chocolates.”

(Back L to R): Gelder Group Contracts Manager Marlow Blonde, Gelder Administrator Jade Sanderson, Corner House Team Leader Megan Morrison and resident Stuart Smith. (Front L to R): Support Worker James McFetridge, Geoff the dog and Service Manager Gayle Smith.

Gayle Smith, Service Manager for Framework’s Complex Needs service in Lincoln said: “At Corner House we offer accommodation and support to 15 homeless people who have complex and multiple needs. We were delighted to receive the Easter eggs. Giving our service users a treat really means a lot, so thank you and a Happy Easter to everyone at the Gelder Group.”

On any one night Framework provides supported accommodation to more than 1,300 homeless people, including nearly 100 in Lincoln. Every year Framework provides housing, health, employment and support services to more than 18,000 people across Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Sheffield.

Framework’s Communications and PR Manager Chris Senior said: “We greatly appreciate the ongoing support and personal commitment to our work from staff at the Gelder Group. These Easter gifts are much appreciated as is the generous in-kind support to give our service users better access to digital communication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, this is just one aspect of Framework’s relationship with the Gelder Group. Later in the year we look forward to celebrating the opening of our major new accommodation service for homeless people in Lincoln, which the Gelder Group has developed for us.”