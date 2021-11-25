Switch on for Scunthorpe screens in further boost for town centre

A series of large LED screens have been installed in prominent locations across Scunthorpe. EMN-211125-134542001

The nine screens are the latest investment into the town centre as the council works with traders to build a high street fit for the future.

They have already made a big impression, showcasing some of the events coming to the town, alongside important public health messages and more.

The installation comes as the regeneration of Scunthorpe town centre progresses at pace, with millions of pounds of Government cash being injected on a raft of projects, creating sustainable jobs.

Coun Rob Waltham, leader, North Lincolnshire Council, said: “The screens look brilliant and they arrive at an exciting time for Scunthorpe. There’s so much to shout about – from the regeneration of the town centre to fantastic events like the Festive Family Day on November 27, and the nationally acclaimed acts that appear at the Baths Hall.

“The screens are a great new way to promote all this and more.

The screens have been installed using Government cash; £35m has already been committed for Scunthorpe through the town deal and Future High Streets Fund.

Work is already well underway to create an attractive urban park in Church Square which will be the perfect place for residents to unwind after doing their shopping.

Funding has also been secured to build a new Enterprise and Innovation Hub in the heart of the town centre which will create a vibrant place to visit, work and shop, attracting even more people into the town.

Coun Waltham added: “Residents are really starting to see the difference that the multi-million pound projects will make to Scunthorpe.