Take a look around Sleaford's new Middle Eastern and Eastern Mediterranean restaurant
Anatolia Mezze and Grill opened last week in the former Tiamo restaurant premises in the Market Place, part of the old courthouse.
It is a joint venture between Ozkan (Ozzy) Nacar who owns nearby Pizza Delight, and Taner Tikiz who owns Salvatore and VIP barber shops in town.
After a thorough refit, the new business is set to employ up to 10 people and Ozzie said: “We are trying to do something not been done around here.”
It will be a fusion of grill tastes from Greece, Turkey, Syria, Iran, Iraq and the Eastern Mediterranean.
He said: “We are confident it will work. People are going to love it. Otherwise it would have been a strange step to take in the current economic climate.”
After the initial opening week, Ozzy said: “We had a brilliant first week.
“It was great. Customers were really happy.”
Ozzy said: “The redecorating was hard work, but worth it.”
He hopes to make use of the outdoor seating area in the warmer months too.
Ozzy said that feedback received had suggested it was something that locals were keen to see in the town, rather than having to travel further afield.