Take a look around Sleaford's new Middle Eastern and Eastern Mediterranean restaurant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anatolia Mezze and Grill opened last week in the former Tiamo restaurant premises in the Market Place, part of the old courthouse.

It is a joint venture between Ozkan (Ozzy) Nacar who owns nearby Pizza Delight, and Taner Tikiz who owns Salvatore and VIP barber shops in town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a thorough refit, the new business is set to employ up to 10 people and Ozzie said: “We are trying to do something not been done around here.”

From left - Taner Tikiz and Ozkan (Ozzy) Nacar, business partners in the new Anatolia Mezze and Grill.

It will be a fusion of grill tastes from Greece, Turkey, Syria, Iran, Iraq and the Eastern Mediterranean.

He said: “We are confident it will work. People are going to love it. Otherwise it would have been a strange step to take in the current economic climate.”

After the initial opening week, Ozzy said: “We had a brilliant first week.

“It was great. Customers were really happy.”

They are keen to use the outdoor seating area at Anatolia in the warmer months.

Ozzy said: “The redecorating was hard work, but worth it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He hopes to make use of the outdoor seating area in the warmer months too.