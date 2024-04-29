Team Asda tackles Boston Marathon's 10k and Fun Run

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The runners all began in the pouring rain at Boston's historic Central Park - which in the eighteenth century was a private deer park before being purchased for public use in 1919 - and ran through the town and out to Skirbeck before the 10k runners took to country roads visiting Fishtoft village and Bladon Estate before heading back towards town to finish at the Boston College campus.

There, after running through the rain and a north wind blowing across flat Lincolnshire fenland vegetable fields, they were reunited with the fun runners who had taken a diversion to follow a shorter route to complete their 3.25-mile run.

Stephen Bromby, Asda Boston's Community Champion said: "The runs are a great opportunity to promote mental and physical wellbeing in the workplace, build teamwork and raise money for local good causes while having fun."

Each colleague will be able to apply to the Asda Foundation for Match Funding from their annual allowance for any money that they raise for local grassroots groups. The Asda Foundation complements Asda's work in the area around each store and its mission is to transform communities and improve lives throughout the UK.

Well done to the Fun Run participants: Shaun Morley, cleaning team (35m 50s) and Beth Gall, personal shopper (43m 47s)