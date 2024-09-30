Teams honoured with national success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Colleagues at Lincolnshire Co-op are celebrating a successful night after winning in two categories at the prestigious People in Retail Awards and the Travel Industry Awards.

The People in Retail Awards, presented at the London Marriott Hotel, celebrate individuals who are unsung heroes in national and international retail organisations such as Ikea, American Golf and The Perfume Shop.

Carlton Food Store in Selby were awarded Team of the Year after being recognised by their regional manager Phil Waddington, for how they bonded together from the initial recruitment day and have continued to be a positive group with zero colleague turnover.

Outside of the store, the team have displayed enthusiasm to volunteer for St. Mary’s Church in Selby by painting and gardening, and raising £500 from a sponsored walk for Carlton Primary School and Carlton Village Hall, the store’s Community Champions.

Carlton Food Store winning Team of the Year at the People in Retail Awards

When the store opened, the colleagues instantly bonded with customers and signed up 1,317 new members within three weeks of opening.

Lyndsay Kane, Carlton Food Store Manager, said: “Myself and the team are honoured to have won and this award is a testament to the hard work, dedication and outstanding capabilities of us all.

“This is a true highlight to my career and it has inspired me to continue to push boundaries and make my team the best they can be.”

Phil Waddington, Regional Manager, said: “The togetherness of the team was one of the highlights of any recruitment I have ever been involved in, which was also demonstrated when met with challenges throughout the store pre-opening.

“Everyone has continued to show the society’s values of being helpful, inspiring and trustworthy, and I am incredibly proud!”

Lynn Hallam, Bowbridge Road Food Store Manager in Newark, was also nominated for Manager of the Year for playing an active role in fundraising for her local community and inspiring the development of her colleagues.

The Travel Industry Awards, held at The Magazine in London, honour individuals and brands who stand out in the world of travel.

Debbie Poole, Travel Consultant at Lincolnshire Co-op Boston Travel branch, was one of 45,000 agents to be shortlisted as a top 10 finalist for the Win me a Mini award.

She was recognised for her outstanding sales in holiday booking extras including car parking, hotel airports, overseas transfers and airport lounge passes.

Out of the finalists, Debbie was the lucky winner of a silver 3 door Mini Cooper Classic.

She said: “To be shortlisted for the award felt like a prize but I am completely blown away to have won. On the night I was speechless when I pulled the key out of the envelope, and it still hasn’t sunk in!

“My sales for the past year reflect how much I love my job and my customers, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to receive recognition for all my hard work.”

Steve Leach, Lincolnshire Co-op’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “What an incredible evening, celebrating our colleagues for the fantastic work they do in bringing together our proposition and how they engage with their customers and communities.

“We’re extremely proud of Lyndsay and her team for their achievement, beyond excited for Debbie and her well-deserved prize and for Lynn who is a champion in our eyes.”