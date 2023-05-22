Teenage Market showcases talented youngsters

​Talented youngsters were peddling their wares and showing off their skills as the Teenage Market came to Louth on Saturday (May 20).

Lola Lee, 9, and Daisy Lee, 11, of Doodles. Photos: D.R.Dawson Photography

Following the success of The Teenage Market across the district over the past few years, including Horncastle last autumn, East Lindsey District Council brought the market to Louth, giving young traders and performers another chance to showcase their talents for free.

Among the impressive stalls being run by youngsters were crochet and crafts from Kate’s handmakes, Georgina Elliott’s ‘Upholstered Unicorn’, Andy Hutchinson of Meet Peet with his dragons, cake makers Poppy and Millie Chambers, beauty accessories by Doodles, and many more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Newly-elected Mayor Julia Simmons said: “This was taken at my first official engagement as the new Mayor of Louth, and it was very successful for the participants and hopefully lead to many more.”

Georgina Elliott of Upholstered Unicorn at Louth's Teenage Market.

Poppy Chambers, 16, and Milly Chambers, 13, selling cakes at the Teenage Market.

Isabel Payne, 15, of Midnight Smoon.

Amelia Hughes, 16, and Debbie Hughes of North Somercotes, with Ellie Taylor-Smith of Cursed Craft Co, Grimsby.

Kate Derrick, 19, of Kate Handmakes at Louth's Teenage Market.