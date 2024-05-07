Teenage traders display their wares at market event in Sleaford

The organisers are facilitating space for Teenage Market stalls within their events in 2024, funded by North Kesteven District Council’s from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The success will then be reviewed to see if it could be continued and expanded.

Teenage traders featured hand carved wooden creations, gemstone jewellery, prints and cards, as well as singer Noah Glenn performing covers.

Applications for are now open for the next market on Saturday June 1. Anyone aged between 13 and 21 can have a stall or perform. Millstream Square is providing gazebos, hired out by NKDC.

1 . Emily Wadkin 16 of Gemilys Jewellery and Gifts Emily Wadkin 16 of Gemilys Jewellery and Gifts on the Teenage Market. Photo: David Dawson

2 . L-R Jane Peacock of Peacock Luxury Soya Wax Candles and Melts, Helen Docherty and Janice Smith of Sleaford L-R Jane Peacock of Peacock Luxury Soya Wax Candles and Melts, Helen Docherty and Janice Smith of Sleaford at the Millstream Market. Photo: David Dawson

3 . Katie Careless of Careless Creates Katie Careless of Careless Creates at Millstream Market, Sleaford. Photo: David Dawson

4 . Emily-Rose Youens 14 and Alice Youens 11 of Holdingham, Camilyrose Prints Emily-Rose Youens 14 and Alice Youens 11 of Holdingham, Camilyrose Prints Photo: David Dawson