Millstream Square market event in Sleaford on Saturday.Millstream Square market event in Sleaford on Saturday.
Millstream Square market event in Sleaford on Saturday.

Teenage traders display their wares at market event in Sleaford

Four talented young people joined established traders to sell products and showcase their skills at Millstream Square’s first artisan and craft market of the year on Saturday in Sleaford.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 7th May 2024, 17:06 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 17:06 BST

The organisers are facilitating space for Teenage Market stalls within their events in 2024, funded by North Kesteven District Council’s from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The success will then be reviewed to see if it could be continued and expanded.

Teenage traders featured hand carved wooden creations, gemstone jewellery, prints and cards, as well as singer Noah Glenn performing covers.

Applications for are now open for the next market on Saturday June 1. Anyone aged between 13 and 21 can have a stall or perform. Millstream Square is providing gazebos, hired out by NKDC.

Emily Wadkin 16 of Gemilys Jewellery and Gifts on the Teenage Market.

1. Emily Wadkin 16 of Gemilys Jewellery and Gifts

Emily Wadkin 16 of Gemilys Jewellery and Gifts on the Teenage Market. Photo: David Dawson

L-R Jane Peacock of Peacock Luxury Soya Wax Candles and Melts, Helen Docherty and Janice Smith of Sleaford at the Millstream Market.

2. L-R Jane Peacock of Peacock Luxury Soya Wax Candles and Melts, Helen Docherty and Janice Smith of Sleaford

L-R Jane Peacock of Peacock Luxury Soya Wax Candles and Melts, Helen Docherty and Janice Smith of Sleaford at the Millstream Market. Photo: David Dawson

Katie Careless of Careless Creates at Millstream Market, Sleaford.

3. Katie Careless of Careless Creates

Katie Careless of Careless Creates at Millstream Market, Sleaford. Photo: David Dawson

Emily-Rose Youens 14 and Alice Youens 11 of Holdingham, Camilyrose Prints

4. Emily-Rose Youens 14 and Alice Youens 11 of Holdingham, Camilyrose Prints

Emily-Rose Youens 14 and Alice Youens 11 of Holdingham, Camilyrose Prints Photo: David Dawson

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:North Kesteven District Council