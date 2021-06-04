154A Trinity Street, Gainsborough, DN21 1JN

The best places to get fish and chips in Gainsborough this National Fish and Chip Day - according to our readers

It’s National Fish and Chip Day today, Friday, June 4, so we asked our readers the best places to get the popular food in the Gainsborough area, and this is what you said.

By Shelley Marriott
Friday, 4th June 2021, 12:51 pm

With Covid-19 lockdown restrictions continuing to ease, we think it’s more important than ever to support our local businesses.

So, if you’re planning on having a chippy tea tonight then here are our readers’ recommendations for the best fish and chips in Gainsbrough and the surrounding area.

1. Cox's Traditional Fish & Chips

Heapham Road, Gainsborough, DN21 1SJ

2. Trinity Fish Bar

80 Trinity Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2AL

3. Adam's Bay

18 Bridge Road, Gainsborough, DN21 1JU

4. Johnsons Traditional Fish & Chips

26 Caskgate Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2DL

