The Choowee Cookie Company reveals collaboration with Stokes Tea & Coffee, to mark 5 years in business

Local businesses, loyal customers and friends headed to The Side by Side in Caistor to celebrate five years of The Choowee Cookie Company, an exciting new product reveal in partnership with Stokes Tea & Coffee and the launch of a new e-commerce site.

Surrounded by everyone who has helped make her business a success over the last five years, The Choowee Cookie Company founder Sian Potter seized the opportunity to make the night even more special, with the launch of the Stokes Mocha Cookie. After months of planning, lots of top-secret meetings and some serious flavour-testing sessions, the new flavour was launched to high praise.

Sian, baker and Choowee magic-maker said: “It was a lovely evening, the perfect way to celebrate five years in business, launch our new website, and - of course - reveal our collaboration with the wonderful team at Stokes Tea & Coffee.

“Having worked with the teams at Stokes for a while now, championing their products when I take my horse box to events and likewise, with Stokes being a stockist of my cookies when the time came to work with a local business on a new flavour I immediately thought of Stokes. The collaboration has been in the works for a while, with a number of cookie-tasting trials to get the flavour just right, naturally; the Stokes Mocha Cookie is our rather delicious result.

“The feedback on both the new flavour and website has been wonderful so far, we’ve had so many shout-outs across social media; I think it all went down really, really well.”

Punchy and moreish, like a mocha in cookie form, the new flavour is made with Stokes’ signature Blue Mountain coffee beans, very finely ground so they can be added straight into Sian’s award-winning cookie dough.

The Wholesale Team at Stokes Tea & Coffee, who worked with Sian on the creation of this new flavour, commented: “We’re thrilled to partner with the Choowee Cookie Company to create the ultimate mocha cookie, the perfect pairing of coffee and chocolate in a cookie! It has been a pleasure to collaborate with Sian and her team, working with a fellow independent Lincolnshire business that is equally as passionate about creating great flavour.

“Our historic Blue Mountain Blend has been used in the Stokes Mocha Cookie. This was developed by our founder’s grandson, David Peel, in the 1970s and has been one of our most popular products ever since. Blue Mountain was created to emulate the pure Jamaican Blue Mountain taste during times when the Jamaican coffee became difficult to get hold of and has notes of Raisin, Milk Chocolate and Smooth.”

Sian Potter, founder of The Choowee Cookie Company

Unlike other flavours, which are left to chill to bring the flavours together, the Stokes Mocha Cookie dough is baked straight away, with the heat being responsible for bringing the flavour of the fresh coffee to life.

A cold brew, again using the Blue Mountain blend, is also added to the chocolate ganache giving this new Choowee cookie its oozy centre. Dark chocolate is also added to the dough in chunks and drizzled across the top.

Sian added: “To celebrate the launch of the brand new website, we will be giving away a box of cookies EVERY WEEK for 3 months with our ‘Cookie Pass It On’ campaign. All cookie lovers need to do is sign up to receive our newsletter, where you will have the option to receive more information from Choowee including about new flavours, events and giveaways just like this one. Once you’re in, you’re in and we’re making sure good things happen to those in our cookie community; such as freebies, discounts, events and early access to some amazing new products coming soon. Every winner will receive a ‘Baked with Love Box’ worth £20 including delivery.”