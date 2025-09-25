The Coders Guild expands to Lincoln to boost digital skills and support local businesses

Crispin Read, Founder of The Coders Guild

The Coders Guild, a leading provider of digital skills training, apprenticeships and software development bootcamps, has officially expanded into Lincoln. The new base at the Mosaic Digital Hub on Silver Street will support Lincolnshire businesses and individuals in building vital digital capabilities, from project management and artificial intelligence to software development.

The move comes at a crucial time for the county. Research shows that up to 85% of Lincolnshire businesses struggle to recruit skilled staff, with digital and technical skills among the most in demand. Nationally, almost half of UK businesses report difficulties hiring people with strong digital and data skills, leaving many firms unable to keep pace with rapid technological change.

By bringing its expertise to Lincolnshire, The Coders Guild aims to future-proof local businesses and careers. The company’s training programmes are designed not just to fill skills gaps but also to nurture adaptable, forward-thinking professionals who can thrive in an evolving digital economy.

Crispin Read, Founder of The Coders Guild, says:

“Lincolnshire businesses are ambitious, but too often they’re held back by a lack of access to digital skills. Our expansion into Lincoln is about unlocking potential - for companies to innovate and grow, and for individuals to upskill, reskill, and change careers”.

Funded bootcamps and training for Lincolnshire-based businesses

To mark its arrival in Lincolnshire, The Coders Guild is offering a part-government-funded Cyber Security Skills Bootcamp, tailored specifically for small and medium-sized businesses in the region. This course provides essential cyber security practices for day-to-day operations, insights into emerging threats facing modern businesses and practical steps to defend against attacks and protect data. Funded places are available now for eligible participants across Lincolnshire and beyond.

In addition to cyber security, The Coders Guild also offers an AI & Automation bootcamp with funded places available for business owners, freelancers and those who are self-employed in the Lincolnshire area.

The 12-week hands-on bootcamp covers how to become more efficient by using automation tools such as ChatGPT, Make and Zapier more confidently, how to build your own time-saving workflows and plan smarter, time-saving ways of working through artificial intelligence.

Find out more here: thecodersguild.org.uk/courses/ai-automation-bootcamp