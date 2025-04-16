The latest developments on Lincolnshire's mega solar farms

Updated plans for Springwell solar farm, near Metheringham. Credit: EDF Renewables UK and Luminous Energy

Mammoth solar farms which would cover a total of at least 13,000 acres could change the face of Lincolnshire over the next few years.

These projects are deemed “nationally significant” due to their huge size and energy production, meaning the ultimate decisions on whether they are permitted are taken out of the hands of local councils.

The planning process takes years from the project first being launched to the government approving or rejecting them.

The technology has become a fiercely debated issue in Lincolnshire, with at least 10,000 acres already being granted approval to become solar farms, to the disappointment of campaigners.

Updated plans for the One Earth Solar farm. Credit: One Earth Solar

However, developers say this is necessary to move towards clean, renewable energy and stop the UK from depending on other countries.

Numerous smaller solar farms, which will be determined by local authorities, are also in the works, with two announced near Burton Gorse, near Sleaford and South Carlton, near Lincoln last week.

Here are the latest developments for where each nationally significant Lincolnshire project stands.

Beacon Fen Energy Park

Residents look at plans for the Leoda Solar Farm at a meeting in Leadenham village hall in February. Credit: LDRS

The 1,300-acre Beacon Fen solar project was sent to the government earlier this month (April 8.)

Planning inspectors are now deciding whether to accept it, and if so will begin the examination, with public meetings likely held next year.

It would be built on land east of Sleaford, between Heckington and Helperingham, by renewable energy company Low Carbon.

If approved, construction could start by 2026.

New plans for Leoda Solar Farm, near Leadenham. Credit: Telis Energy UK

Fosse Green

The Fosse Green project, which will cover 2,400 acres near Lincoln, is expected to be formally submitted on July 18.

Developer Fosse Green Energy carried out its last round of consultation with local residents between October and December 2024.

The project would lie a few miles south-west of the city, close to Thorpe-on-the-Hill, Witham St Hughs and Bassingham.

Heckington Fen

After being granted permission earlier this year, the company behind the Heckington Fen solar farm is now reportedly looking for buyers.

Ecotricity has hired a company to look for investors and aims to complete a deal by the third quarter of the year.

The 1,600-acre project would generate at least 500MW.

Leoda Solar Farm

The Leoda solar farm, which would cover around 2,400 acres between Leadenham and Welbourn, was unveiled in January.

Telis Energy UK, who are behind the plans, carried out consultation with local residents earlier this year.

The response at village halls was overwhelmingly negative, with one man angrily telling representatives, “We don’t want it – you’re not welcome here”, and branding the meeting a “PR stunt”.

The developer says it will be modifying its designs based on feedback, and another round of consultation will take place at some point.

One Earth Solar

Plans for the One Earth Solar farm, which crosses the Lincolnshire-Nottinghamshire border near Dunham-on-Trent, were sent to the government in March.

Residents can now register to have their say when a public examination begins later this year – the deadline is May 15.

The project will reportedly be able to generate up to 740MW of electricity – enough to power more than 200,000 homes.

Springwell Solar Farm

Dates have recently been set for public hearings on Springwell Solar Farm, one of the largest projects currently proposed at 4,200 acres.

The project, located in North Kesteven near Metheringham, would reportedly be able to power 180,000 homes.

The meetings will take place between Wednesday, May 7 and Friday, May 9 in Lincoln’s County Assembly Rooms in the Bailgate, and anyone who wishes to have a say or attend had to register by April 22.

Once this is complete, the inspectors are likely to make a recommendation in the next six months.

Temple Oaks Renewable Energy project

The Temple Oaks project, which would have been built on the former RAF Folkingham, was unexpectedly withdrawn in February.

Developer Ridge Clean Energy wrote: “We do propose to develop a renewable energy project including battery storage at the site and will discuss with the local planning authority and local community in due course.”

Tillbridge Solar

The government is currently in the process of collecting information on the Tillbridge Solar project – a 3,000-acre development near Glentworth in West Lindsey.

Public meetings took place in January, with nearly all residents dead opposed to it.

One told government inspectors: “It will destroy our way of life”, and a representative from Tillbridge Solar Ltd was heckled as she claimed it would help meet the UK’s future energy needs.