The new store will employ 40 members of staff in part-time and full-time roles. The hiring of staff is sure to have a positive impact on both the local community and economy.

The shop fit and merchandising teams are working around the clock to get the store ready for the big reveal. Painting, sign hanging, stock unloading, and till training have been just a fraction of the happenings at the new site to prepare for customers, new and old, to enjoy their newest store from next Friday.

The new branch in Gainsborough will provide a selection of some of the British retailer’s most popular products, from home styling accessories and furnishings to cleaning must-haves and DIY essentials. There will be exclusive offers running in Gainsborough until August 1, but customers need to be quick to get them before they’re gone.

The Range is opening in Gainsborough

In line with current Government guidelines, the new store will have extra safety procedures in- place to protect both staff and customers when it opens. These include social distancing floor markers, sanitising stations at the store entrance and contactless payments where possible.