The Saucy Lady Deli enjoys a successful first month of trading in Louth

Angharad (pictured) at The Saucy Lady Deli in Cornmarket, Louth.

Angharad Williams opened The Saucy Lady Deli in September after growing her own vegetables to make sauces and meals during lockdown, which were well received by her friends – and gave her the confidence to turn her passion for cooking into a new career.

Angharad’s deli uses local produce where possible. She said: “We have amazing food produce in Lincolnshire and Louth is lucky to have a good provision of high quality butchers, fishmonger, grocers and cheese delicatessen.

“The deli offers an opportunity to experience food from our local area and around the world using the freshest ingredients infused with my passion for cooking.

“I make a vast range of products from homemade coleslaw, hummus and pesto to marinades, sauces and chilled meals. Everything is made on site to ensure the highest quality products.

“There is a vast range of freshly made, ready to eat takeaway items too. Filled rolls and bagels, homemade soups, a full salad bar and baked potato with a range of hot and chilled fillings.

“There is a good selection of breakfast items available including breakfast buns and pancakes.”

Angharad added that her ‘dine in’ poached eggs on an English muffin is amongst the most popular items at the deli, in addition to her filled bagels.

She continued: “The ambiance of the deli is relaxed and this is endorsed by the welcoming and calming decor. Comfort is key and this is reflected in the high back chairs.

“We believe that where possible, food shouldn’t cost the earth. Literally! That’s why the packaging of our food and drink is either recyclable or fully compostable.

“Private, bespoke dining is available on selected evenings, and offers the opportunity to experience cuisine from around the world in a setting tailor-made to your needs.”