The ten ‘nationally-significant’ Lincolnshire projects currently in the works

Proposals for Lincolnshire Reservoir Credit: Anglian Water Approved for use by all partners

Lincolnshire is seeing a wave of change which could reshape how the UK gets its energy, and 2025 is likely to be a landmark year.

Despite its agricultural past, the county could become home to the future of solar, wind, and hydrogen power.

Others aim to guarantee that basic essentials like water and electricity will continue flowing for people across the East Midlands and beyond.

Many of these projects are deemed so important that they are taken out of local councils’ hands, and entrusted to top government ministers.

Interactive map showing the preferred route corridor of National Grid's proposed powerline between Grimsby West and Walpole. Credit: National Grid. Permission for LDR partners to use. [Supplied to LDR by National Grid]

These ‘nationally significant infrastructure projects’ – or NSIPs – can take years to plan and win approval for, although several big decisions are expected this year.

They can also prove hugely controversial, with many objecting to the large disruption they can cause to people’s lives and surroundings.

Here are the ten big Lincolnshire infrastructure projects currently acknowledged by the government, and how close they are to becoming a reality.

Beacon Fen Energy Park

An image of a solar panel. Image from Anesco Ltd/Stantec.

The solar farm near Heckington, North Kesteven, could power 200,000 homes according to the developer.

After years of consultation, plans for the 400MW facility are expected to be submitted to the government in March.

Sleaford MP Dr Caroline Johnson (Con) has previously criticised plans, it would “shatter the character of the beautiful countryside” and take away productive farmland.

Developer Low Carbon claims it would avoid 72,000 tonnes of carbon being released every year.

Map of proposed Tillbridge Solar project near Gainsborough, West Lindsey Source: Tillbridge Solar website (https://tillbridgesolar.com) Approved for use by all partners

Fosse Green

The Fosse Green solar farm is also approaching its end stage, with plans likely to go to the government in September.

It would create a 50MW solar farm around 10km from Lincoln, near Witham St Hughes, capable of powering 110,000 homes.

The company recently revised plans after feedback from local residents.

Map of proposed Tillbridge Solar project near Gainsborough, West Lindsey. Source: Tillbridge Solar website (https://tillbridgesolar.com) Approved for use by all partners

Grimsby to Walpole

National Grid hopes to build an 87-mile long network of electricity lines running the length of Lincolnshire, from Grimsby to Walpole in Norfolk.

This would include new sub-stations at Grimsby, Mablethorpe, Spalding and Walpole.

The utility company says energy costs would soar without the pylons, but there remains strong opposition from councils concerned about tourism.

The plans will likely be submitted in 2027.

Lincolnshire Reservoir

Anglian Water plans to flood 1,200 acres of countryside to keep the taps running on one of its biggest projects for decades.

The proposed reservoir, near Scredington in North Kesteven, would hold 30 million cubic metres of water, which the company says is vital in keeping up with the growing population.

However it would mean the loss of around 70 homes and farms, which could be compulsory purchased if they didn’t sell.

Consultation is currently underway, with plans expected to be submitted in 2028, which would lead to a decade of construction if approved.

One Earth Solar

Straddling the Lincolnshire-Nottinghamshire border, the One Earth solar farm is one of the largest currently proposed.

It would cover the equivalent of 2,800 football pitches around the River Trent, and would be capable of powering 200,000 homes.

However, councils on both sides of the river have expressed concerns about the impact of such a big development.

The application is expected to be submitted in the first three months of 2025.

Outer Dowsing Offshore Wind Farm

This project technically doesn’t fall within Lincolnshire, but around 33 miles off its coast.

Developer GT 4R says it will be one of the largest windfarms in the UK, producing enough renewable energy for 1.6 million homes.

The plans are currently being examined, a process which will likely take around six months.

If granted, it could start construction by 2027 and produce its first power by the start of the next decade.

Springwell Solar farm

The Planning Inspectorate announced just before Christmas that it would now consider plans for the Springwell Solar Farm, which is located between Sleaford and Lincoln near Metheringham.

The developer says it would power 180,000 homes – equivalent to half the homes in Lincolnshire.

However, an action group set up to fight this claims it would take over seven hectares of farmland, which is around ten times the size of Hyde Park.

Temple Oaks solar project

The Temple Oaks project is likely to avoid many of the complaints typically levelled at solar farms as it’s based on the former RAF Folkingham, rather than countryside.

The plans are being developed by Ridge Clean Energy Ltd, and would see it generating 250MW.

Theddlethorpe Flexible Energy Generation Project

This project is promising up to 1GW of energy generation, but hasn’t yet settled on whether it will use natural gas or hydrogen to power its turbines.

It will be based in a key location next to the Theddlethorpe Gas Terminal, which is a possible site for burying nuclear waste deep underground.

The plan is being brought by UK energy company Stratea, with plans expected in 2027.

Tillbridge Solar

The Tillbridge Solar Farm, which would cover 3000 acres between Lincoln and Grantham, is currently being examined by the Planning Inspectorate.

Public hearings will be held at Lincolnshire Showground from January 14 to 16. The deadline to register for speaking or attending is January 7.

Lincolnshire County Council recently expressed concerns about its size and the ‘industrialisation’ of rural areas.