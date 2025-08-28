The White Hart Hotel in Lincoln opens first phase of new Aquitaine Spa Facilities

TEMPLESPA products at The Aquitaine Spa, the White Hart Hotel, Lincoln.

The White Hart Hotel, the leading hotel in the historic heart of Lincoln has opened two new luxury treatment rooms. The new facilities offer staying guests, local residents and day visitors additional opportunities to relax, unwind and indulge right in the beating heart of the city.

The treatment rooms are the first phase of investment in new spa facilities, The Aquitaine Spa, which will also see a swimming pool and wet spa open by early 2027. The creation of the spa is the latest phase in a multi-million-pound full refurbishment and transformation of the hotel under the ownership of local Lincolnshire businessman, Andrew Long.

Aquitaine is a Roman word meaning “place of water” and the spa’s name is particularly fitting for the city, with the great great granddaughter of the famous Eleanor of Aquitaine being buried in Lincoln Cathedral, which is situated close to the hotel.

The new rooms have been beautifully designed to create relaxing and private spaces where guests can completely unwind and immerse themselves. Spa treatments focus on delivering the ultimate in wellbeing and relaxation including both detoxifying and relaxing massages, hot stone massage, hot oil scalp massage and a range of indulgent and multi-sensory body scrubs, wraps and infusions to exfoliate and invigorate.

Treatment room at The Aquitaine Spa, the White Hart Hotel, Lincoln

All spa treatments use ethically conscious TEMPLESPA products, which combine clinically proved formulas with naturally rich botanicals and the warmth and vitality of the Mediterranean. Spa visitors will leave with the glow of wellbeing.

Several treatments on the new spa menu are part of the Amethyst Trust collection, specially adapted to be suitable for clients who are medically frail, are recovering from illness or are immunocompromised, such as those recovering from cancer.

The new facilities will further enhance overnight stays at the historic hotel and mean local people and day visitors can treat themselves to a spot of luxury whilst spending the day enjoying the city’s many unique shops, boutiques and attractions. Spa visitors can also combine the spa menu with the additional treat of lunch or an afternoon tea in the Antlers Restaurant.

Speaking of the new spa, Andrew Long, Owner of the White Hart Hotel said:

“We are very proud to open the first phase of The Aquitaine Spa for the hotel’s overnight guests, local residents and all day visitors to enjoy. The new treatment rooms offer the perfect opportunity to relax and personally indulge, taking time out of a busy daily schedule or as a special treat whilst enjoying an overnight stay in our lovely historic city, along with the overall White Hart Hotel luxury experience.

I am pleased to have received all required Planning and Listed Building Consents for work to start on the creation of our new 11m Vitality Pool this autumn and we look forward to everyone being able to enjoy our full range of new spa and wellbeing facilities by early 2027, inclusive of our new treatment rooms that are now open."