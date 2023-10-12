Therapy business wins 'Big Small' business award

Alexis Powell-Howard with her husband Matt at the awards.

​Alexis Powell-Howard, managing director of therapeutic mental health and wellbeing specialist Fortis Therapy and Training, has won the Great Grimsby award at the Great Big Small Awards.

The awards, which took place on on Friday October 6 at Grimsby Town Hall, were created to shine a spotlight on local business and entrepreneurs, showcasing the achievements and contributions of small business leaders throughout the region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great Grimsby Award is reserved for an individual in the business community who has done something exceptional for the area and for the people who live here, and Alexis was presented with the award as somebody who “epitomises what it means to pay it forward and never forget where you started.”

The Great Grimsby award.

Alexis established Fortis Therapy and Training in 2012 following her first-hand experience of poor-quality therapy.

It supports individuals, and also offers a range of comprehensive, approachable and accessible services to businesses, organisations, schools, local authorities and the emergency services to help improve people’s mental health and overall wellbeing, and now has clinics in Louth’s Fairfield Enterprise Centre, as well as Hull, Scunthorpe, and Grimsby.

Alexis said she was “speechless when she won the award: "Being recognised and awarded the Great Grimsby Award was a shock and an incredible honour and what was already an emotional moment, became more so, when I realised everyone was on their feet applauding.

Advertisement

Advertisement