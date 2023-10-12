Therapy business wins 'Big Small' business award
Alexis Powell-Howard, managing director of therapeutic mental health and wellbeing specialist Fortis Therapy and Training, has won the Great Grimsby award at the Great Big Small Awards.
The awards, which took place on on Friday October 6 at Grimsby Town Hall, were created to shine a spotlight on local business and entrepreneurs, showcasing the achievements and contributions of small business leaders throughout the region.
The Great Grimsby Award is reserved for an individual in the business community who has done something exceptional for the area and for the people who live here, and Alexis was presented with the award as somebody who “epitomises what it means to pay it forward and never forget where you started.”
Alexis established Fortis Therapy and Training in 2012 following her first-hand experience of poor-quality therapy.
It supports individuals, and also offers a range of comprehensive, approachable and accessible services to businesses, organisations, schools, local authorities and the emergency services to help improve people’s mental health and overall wellbeing, and now has clinics in Louth’s Fairfield Enterprise Centre, as well as Hull, Scunthorpe, and Grimsby.
Alexis said she was “speechless when she won the award: "Being recognised and awarded the Great Grimsby Award was a shock and an incredible honour and what was already an emotional moment, became more so, when I realised everyone was on their feet applauding.
"I was totally blown away…I had no idea and to receive this award in my home town with the response of the audience too, left me speechless and emotional. It’s an honour and I will treasure the award and the moment always."