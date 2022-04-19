‘They have truly made life better in our communities’ – Three Boston-area teams collect honours

Parkside Pharmacy team members (from left) Lou Ford, Sophie Hughes, Tim Laycock, Nikki Brackenbury, Hayley Appleby, Rebekah Theobald, Ryan Halle, Bridgette Exton, Jeff Barnes, Lisa Kent and Rebekah Houlden.

Staff at Parkside Pharmacy, in Tawney Street, Boston, were jointly named Team of the Year at Lincolnshire Co-op’s recently held Colleagues Awards Week 2022.

They share the honour with colleagues at Newland Pharmacy, in Lincoln, and others involved in the set up of Lincolnshire Co-op’s Covid-19 vaccine centres.

As part of this, staff had to be trained and part of the pharmacies had to be converted into vaccination hubs – all in a short amount of time.

Within a month from first applying to deliver the service, the first vaccine was administered at the end of March of last year. The two locations have now given more than 26,000 doses.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s chief executive, Ursula Lidbetter, said: “The roll out of the Covid-19 vaccination programme was a key part of the pandemic response – and we were proud to play our part in this moment of history.

“For many, having the vaccination gave them the confidence to start going about their everyday lives again. Seeing loved ones, enjoying hobbies, a cuppa with a friend – things we took for granted before the pandemic.

“Thank you to all the individuals and teams who won awards during our celebrations. They have truly made life better in our communities.”

Old Leake Post Office's Christine Garner (left) and Rachel Whiteside.

Also honoured in the awards was Argyle Street Food Store, in Boston.

There, staff won Gold Food Branch of the Year for delivering the highest overall customer satisfaction score, based on measures such quality of service and friendliness of staff.

Bernie Walden, team leader, said: “I’m so pleased for our team, we’re quite a small shop and to get this recognition for our hard work is incredible.

“We work really closely as a team, everyone is really committed and we can rely on one another to be there when needed.”

Old Leake Post Office, meanwhile, was named Gold Post Office Branch of the Year.

This was given in recognition of its strong community involvement and for retaining new customers acquired during the pandemic.

Christine Garner, counter clerk, said: “It’s fantastic to have won the Gold Post Office of the Year.