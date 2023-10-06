Third big solar park planned

Photovoltaic panels - stock image - Getty Images.

NKDC deciced an EIA was not needed when approached by AGR Solar 3 in 2021 for the land at Little Hale Fen, east of Helpringham village and to the north-west of Bicker and Donington

Another solar farm by AGR Solar that could power 18,000 homes was approved by South Holland and Boston Borough Councils in July on land west of Cowbridge Farm, Bicker Fen.

The Applicant is proposing to construct and operate a photovoltaic solar array with

associated battery storage and ancillary development for a period of 40 years, after

which the Site would be decommissioned, and restored to its former condition and

full agricultural use. The Proposed Development includes for a grid connection

cable to National Grid’s Bicker Fen Substation located to the east of the proposed

location for the solar array. Operational access to the solar array would be taken be

from the public highway and proposed access tracks run adjacent to existing field

boundaries. Construction access would be provided by a temporary construction

haul road that would upgrade an existing farm access track between Great Hale

Drove and Little Hale Drove. To provide appropriate access to the site during

construction of the solar array temporary new and improved passing places would

be constructed along the public highway and these would be reinstated following

construction.

The site would comprise an area of circa 86 hectares (including grid connection

and access) and would provide a solar farm with an export capacity of up to

49.995MW of electricity (MWe) during peak operation

22 No. Solar Inverter/Transformer Stations;

• 38 No. Battery Storage Containers;

• 9 No. Battery Inverter/Transformer Stations

• 1 No. Solar Storage Container;

• 1 No. Solar Switchgear Building;

• 1No. Battery Switchgear Building

• 1 No. Solar Control Room Building;

• 1 No. Battery Control Room Building;

• c.6km grid connection cable to National Grid’s Bicker Fen Substation;

• c.4.7km of new/resurfaced access tracks

• c.2.4km temporary construction haul road along Old Forty Foot Bank between

Great Hale Drove and Little Hale Drove);

• Ditch culverts for track crossings;

• Perimeter deer/stock fencing;

• c.40 No. 4m High CCTV cameras;

• 27,805 m2 Woodland Planting, and

• 2,755 m hedgerow planting (new and gapping up of existing).

The Applicant has undertaken an extensive Site search exercise to identify

potential locations for solar farms across the UK. The Site search exercise

focussed on areas in proximity to National Grid Substations with capacity to

connect large scale Solar PV arrays. The Bicker Fen Electricity Substation located

off Vicarage Drove and adjacent to the existing Bicker Wind Farm, was identified as

a primary search location due to available capacity and presence of other energy

infrastructure in the area.

3059-01 / LITTLE HALE FEN SOLAR ARRAY 5

August 2023

1.4.2 Large-scale solar farms are becoming economically viable, without the need for

government subsidy. However, any solar farm development needs to be carefully

designed to ensure its financial viability, particularly in the current climate of

increasing development costs. As such the Applicant defined a 4km radius around

the Bicker Fen Substation to ensure financial viability and that the scheme could be

delivered as soon as possible to combat climate change.

1.4.3 Firstly, brownfield Sites were considered by reviewing the North Kesteven and

Boston Borough Council Brownfield Land Registers. There were no Sites identified

which are over 5.8 hectares and no Site within 4km of the grid connection point.

1.4.4 Secondly, the likelihood of best and most versatile agricultural land was reviewed

based on Natural England’s strategic scale mapping for the East Midlands3

. Figure

1 illustrates that all the land within 4km of the substation has a high likelihood of

being best and most versatile agricultural land. As such, it is unlikely that significant

areas of lower grade agricultural land would be available and that there are no

more sequentially preferential sites within the search area.

1.4.5 The Applicant has secured a 49.995MW grid offer to connect the Proposed

Development. The proposed development would be operational by 2025, if

planning consent is secured. Recent news items have highlighted that there are

billions of pounds’ worth of renewable energy projects are on hold because they

cannot connect to the grid4

. Renewable Energy developers are now being given

connection offers in 10 -15 years’ time. As such, it is imperative that all existing

capacity is fully utilised to ensure decarbonisation of the UK electricity network by

2035.

AGR 3 Solar Limited is a subsidiary of AGR Power Limited (AGR). AGR is a UK

energy developer, that has specialised in delivering low carbon energy

infrastructure in partnership with private landowners since 2011.

1.5.2 AGR is committed to minimising the environmental impacts of their projects and

maximising environmental gains wherever possible. AGR are also committed to maximising the benefits of their projects to the local economy by offering

employment and educational opportunities during the construction and operations

stages of the project..

Grid Connection

2.1.6 The proposed cable route to the existing National Grid Substation would run along

the access track to Little Hale Drove and then east towards South Forty Foot Drain.

South Forty Foot Drain is a large north/south orientated drainage ditch which forms

the administrative boundary between North Kesteven (part of Central Lincolnshire)

to the west and Boston District to the east. The cable would be directionally drilled

under the drain and would then continue east along Bicker Drove before heading

south along Vicarage Drove and then into the National Grid substation. The

planning application boundary allows for two possible connection options within the

substation, but only one would be implemented.

Construction Access

2.1.7 Construction access to the Site would be taken from the A17, to the north, along

Carterplot Road and Great Hale Drove to Mountain Farm. Existing passing bays

along this route would be temporarily upgraded during construction and reinstated

following completion of the solar farm installation.

2.1.8 A temporary construction haul road would be formed to the west of the woodland

surrounding the farm buildings at Mountain Farm and this would link to the existing

farm access track to the south of the farm complex. The existing farm access track

known as Old Forty Foot Bank runs north/south perpendicular to Little Hale Drove.

Where necessary the Old Forty Foot Bank access track would be upgraded with

stone and through the introduction of passing places. The construction access

route would use the existing agricultural crossing over Great Hale Eau, which

would be strengthened as required. The temporary construction haul road would be

reinstated following construction and would be delivered under Schedule 2, Part 2

Class B of the General Permitted Development Order 2015 to enable access to the temporary construction compound within the footprint of the solar farm that would

be delivered under Part 4 Class A. As such the temporary haul road is outside the

planning application boundary.

Public Footpath

2.1.9 A public footpath that is recorded on the LCC definitive rights of way map as a

Public Right of Way (PROW) runs diagonally through the Site (route code LHal/51)

from northwest to southeast. It connects Little Hale Drove in the north to a

collection of isolated non-residential farm buildings located at the southern end of

Old Forty Foot Bank. The public footpath does not link to any other definitive right

of way and terminates at the farm buildings. This would be diverted along the farm

access tracks as part of the Proposed Development.

The Applicant is proposing to the construct and operate a photovoltaic solar array

and ancillary development for a period of up to 40 years, after which the Site would

be decommissioned.

3.1.2 The site would comprise an area of circa 84 hectares (including grid connection

and access) and would provide a solar farm with an export capacity of up to

49.995MW of electricity (MWe) during peak operation.

The Site would be decommissioned at the end of its 40-year operational life and

would be restored to full agricultural use following decommissioning.

The posts would be ram driven into the ground using a number of specialist small

scale GPS controlled piling machines to a depth of approximately 1.2m, depending

on ground conditions. The rest of the support frame would then be fitted to the

posts to create angled support tables ready for the solar panel installation.

3.1.8 In areas of archaeological sensitivity surface mounted solar panel frames would be

used to enable preservation of archaeology in situ.

Temporary Construction Haul Road

3.1.39 Construction access to the Site would be taken from the A17, to the north, along

Carterplot Road and Great Hale Drove to Mountain Farm. Existing passing bays

along this route would be temporarily upgraded during construction and reinstated

following completion of the solar farm installation.

3.1.40 A temporary construction haul road would be formed to the west of the woodland

surrounding the farm buildings at Mountain Farm and this would link to the existing

farm access track to the south of the farm complex. The existing farm access track

known as Old Forty Foot Bank runs north/south perpendicular to Little Hale Drove.

Where necessary the Old Forty Foot Bank access track would be upgraded with

stone and through the introduction of passing places. The construction access

route would use the existing agricultural crossing over Great Hale Eau, which

would be strengthened as required. Details of the temporary construction access

haul road using Old Forty Foot Bank, Great Hale Drove and Carterplot Road to the

A17 are provided in Appendix I.

Most of the Site would be sown with a low intensity sheep grazing mix specifically

designed for solar farms. The seed mix would be the same as that successfully

used and grazed for a number of years at AGR’s existing solar farms.

All other areas that would not be grazed would be seeded with species rich

grassland and wildflowers to enhance the overall biodiversity value of the Site.

3.1.54 Species rich grassland would be sown in all areas outside the perimeter fence and

along hedge margins

All other areas that would not be grazed would be seeded with species rich

grassland and wildflowers to enhance the overall biodiversity value of the Site.

Native hedgerows would be planted along the eastern, northern, and western

boundary of the Site (and the southern section of the Site, to the east of the

collection of farm building and proposed Battery Storage Compound).

Native woodland would be planted along the western and northern boundaries of

the Site as indicated on Planning Drawing 3059-013. This woodland would provide

screening for properties and would provide enhanced habitats. T

Once the proposed solar farm is constructed access to the Site would be limited to

routine maintenance operations and grazing. The Proposed Development would

not be permanently staffed. Maintenance access to the Site would be by a small

transit van or similar and the storage containers would contain spare equipment

and tools for routine repairs and maintenance.

3.1.63 Should more major repairs be required, such as the replacement of inverters, more

staff and specialist equipment (cranes and low loaders) would be required.

However, this is not anticipated to be a regular occurrence.​​​​​​​

As set out above the main activity during the operational phase of the development

would be grazing of a flock of sheep below the solar panels and/or periodic

mowing. This would retain most of the Site in productive agricultural use. Based

on AGR’s experience of working closely with farmers on other Sites it is anticipated

that stocking levels would be in the order of c.150 ewes and c.225 lambs per years.​​​​​​​

Typical staffing levels for arable cropping on the existing arable land would be

c.0.25 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs. In contrast the sheep grazing proposed

under the solar panels would support c. 1.5 FTE jobs for the duration of the solar

farm operations.

3.1.67 In addition, maintenance and monitoring requirements during the lifetime of the

Proposed Development are likely to generate a further 3.0 FTE jobs.​​​​​​​

The construction period is anticipated to take approximately 36 weeks, including

testing and commissioning.​​​​​​​

Construction Hours

3.2.5 Construction activities would take place 7 days per week, during the following

hours:

• Monday to Friday 07:30 – 18:00; and

• Saturday - Sunday 08:30 – 18:00.

3.2.6 Deliveries and noise generating activities would only take place from Monday –

Saturday (inclusive) within the following hours:

• Monday to Friday 07:30 – 18:00;

• Saturday 07:30 – 13:00; and

• No deliveries on Sundays with the exception of one-off abnormal loads or large

vehicles such as cranes.

• Piling would only be undertaken between 09:00 – 17:00 each day Monday –

Friday

Construction Site Access and Car Parking

3.2.7 Construction access to the Site would be taken from the A17, to the north, along

Carterplot Road and Great Hale Drove to Mountain Farm. Existing passing bays

along this route would be temporarily upgraded during construction and reinstated

following completion of the solar farm installation. A temporary construction haul road would be formed to the west of the woodland surrounding the farm buildings

at Mountain Farm and this would link to the existing farm access track to the south

of the farm complex that follows Old Forty Foot Bank. Where necessary the Old

Forty Foot Bank access track would be upgraded with stone and through the

introduction of passing places. During periods of maximum construction activity,

when manpower requirements would be greatest’ staff would be encouraged to car

share and/or use minibuses provided by the contractor from a central pickup

location away from the Site.

It is clear from the Government’s legally binding commitment to net zero by 2050

and recent announcement that significant new investment will be required in

renewable energy projects across the UK to deliver these ambitious objectives.

4.2.6 The Proposed Development would help deliver on the Government’s legally binding

target and would support the green economy. This should be given considerable

weight in the planning balance when considering possible policy tensions. Recent

volatility in the UK energy markets has highlighted the importance of the UK

generating its own domestic supply of clean low carbon electricity and reducing

reliance on imported fossil fuels.​​​​​​​

Conclusion

6.2.1 The Proposed Development is financially viable and can be brought forward by

2025 to start delivering the reductions in CO2 envisaged by legislation and national

and local policy & strategy.

6.2.2 The Proposed Development represent sustainable development and as such there

should be a presumption in favour of development unless other material

considerations dictate otherwise. Whilst there is an element of tension with parts of

the Development Plan Policy in respect of development in the Countryside and

specifically the use of best and most versatile agricultural land, the loss would not

be permanent and there would be moderately beneficial effects on soil condition

due to removal of land from intensive agricultural use for a period. In addition,

agricultural activities would continue under the panels in the form of sheep grazing.

3059-01 / LITTLE HALE FEN SOLAR ARRAY 84

August 2023

6.2.3 Any limited policy tension is significantly and demonstrably outweighed by the

immediate and pressing need for renewable energy generation in response to the

Climate Change Emergency and the Government’s target to achieve Net Zero by

2050. As such the Proposed Development should be supported, and planning