Third big solar park planned
NKDC deciced an EIA was not needed when approached by AGR Solar 3 in 2021 for the land at Little Hale Fen, east of Helpringham village and to the north-west of Bicker and Donington
Another solar farm by AGR Solar that could power 18,000 homes was approved by South Holland and Boston Borough Councils in July on land west of Cowbridge Farm, Bicker Fen.
The Applicant is proposing to construct and operate a photovoltaic solar array with
associated battery storage and ancillary development for a period of 40 years, after
which the Site would be decommissioned, and restored to its former condition and
full agricultural use. The Proposed Development includes for a grid connection
cable to National Grid’s Bicker Fen Substation located to the east of the proposed
location for the solar array. Operational access to the solar array would be taken be
from the public highway and proposed access tracks run adjacent to existing field
boundaries. Construction access would be provided by a temporary construction
haul road that would upgrade an existing farm access track between Great Hale
Drove and Little Hale Drove. To provide appropriate access to the site during
construction of the solar array temporary new and improved passing places would
be constructed along the public highway and these would be reinstated following
construction.
The site would comprise an area of circa 86 hectares (including grid connection
and access) and would provide a solar farm with an export capacity of up to
49.995MW of electricity (MWe) during peak operation
22 No. Solar Inverter/Transformer Stations;
• 38 No. Battery Storage Containers;
• 9 No. Battery Inverter/Transformer Stations
• 1 No. Solar Storage Container;
• 1 No. Solar Switchgear Building;
• 1No. Battery Switchgear Building
• 1 No. Solar Control Room Building;
• 1 No. Battery Control Room Building;
• c.6km grid connection cable to National Grid’s Bicker Fen Substation;
• c.4.7km of new/resurfaced access tracks
• c.2.4km temporary construction haul road along Old Forty Foot Bank between
Great Hale Drove and Little Hale Drove);
• Ditch culverts for track crossings;
• Perimeter deer/stock fencing;
• c.40 No. 4m High CCTV cameras;
• 27,805 m2 Woodland Planting, and
• 2,755 m hedgerow planting (new and gapping up of existing).
The Applicant has undertaken an extensive Site search exercise to identify
potential locations for solar farms across the UK. The Site search exercise
focussed on areas in proximity to National Grid Substations with capacity to
connect large scale Solar PV arrays. The Bicker Fen Electricity Substation located
off Vicarage Drove and adjacent to the existing Bicker Wind Farm, was identified as
a primary search location due to available capacity and presence of other energy
infrastructure in the area.
3059-01 / LITTLE HALE FEN SOLAR ARRAY 5
August 2023
1.4.2 Large-scale solar farms are becoming economically viable, without the need for
government subsidy. However, any solar farm development needs to be carefully
designed to ensure its financial viability, particularly in the current climate of
increasing development costs. As such the Applicant defined a 4km radius around
the Bicker Fen Substation to ensure financial viability and that the scheme could be
delivered as soon as possible to combat climate change.
1.4.3 Firstly, brownfield Sites were considered by reviewing the North Kesteven and
Boston Borough Council Brownfield Land Registers. There were no Sites identified
which are over 5.8 hectares and no Site within 4km of the grid connection point.
1.4.4 Secondly, the likelihood of best and most versatile agricultural land was reviewed
based on Natural England’s strategic scale mapping for the East Midlands3
. Figure
1 illustrates that all the land within 4km of the substation has a high likelihood of
being best and most versatile agricultural land. As such, it is unlikely that significant
areas of lower grade agricultural land would be available and that there are no
more sequentially preferential sites within the search area.
1.4.5 The Applicant has secured a 49.995MW grid offer to connect the Proposed
Development. The proposed development would be operational by 2025, if
planning consent is secured. Recent news items have highlighted that there are
billions of pounds’ worth of renewable energy projects are on hold because they
cannot connect to the grid4
. Renewable Energy developers are now being given
connection offers in 10 -15 years’ time. As such, it is imperative that all existing
capacity is fully utilised to ensure decarbonisation of the UK electricity network by
2035.
AGR 3 Solar Limited is a subsidiary of AGR Power Limited (AGR). AGR is a UK
energy developer, that has specialised in delivering low carbon energy
infrastructure in partnership with private landowners since 2011.
1.5.2 AGR is committed to minimising the environmental impacts of their projects and
maximising environmental gains wherever possible. AGR are also committed to maximising the benefits of their projects to the local economy by offering
employment and educational opportunities during the construction and operations
stages of the project..
Grid Connection
2.1.6 The proposed cable route to the existing National Grid Substation would run along
the access track to Little Hale Drove and then east towards South Forty Foot Drain.
South Forty Foot Drain is a large north/south orientated drainage ditch which forms
the administrative boundary between North Kesteven (part of Central Lincolnshire)
to the west and Boston District to the east. The cable would be directionally drilled
under the drain and would then continue east along Bicker Drove before heading
south along Vicarage Drove and then into the National Grid substation. The
planning application boundary allows for two possible connection options within the
substation, but only one would be implemented.
Construction Access
2.1.7 Construction access to the Site would be taken from the A17, to the north, along
Carterplot Road and Great Hale Drove to Mountain Farm. Existing passing bays
along this route would be temporarily upgraded during construction and reinstated
following completion of the solar farm installation.
2.1.8 A temporary construction haul road would be formed to the west of the woodland
surrounding the farm buildings at Mountain Farm and this would link to the existing
farm access track to the south of the farm complex. The existing farm access track
known as Old Forty Foot Bank runs north/south perpendicular to Little Hale Drove.
Where necessary the Old Forty Foot Bank access track would be upgraded with
stone and through the introduction of passing places. The construction access
route would use the existing agricultural crossing over Great Hale Eau, which
would be strengthened as required. The temporary construction haul road would be
reinstated following construction and would be delivered under Schedule 2, Part 2
Class B of the General Permitted Development Order 2015 to enable access to the temporary construction compound within the footprint of the solar farm that would
be delivered under Part 4 Class A. As such the temporary haul road is outside the
planning application boundary.
Public Footpath
2.1.9 A public footpath that is recorded on the LCC definitive rights of way map as a
Public Right of Way (PROW) runs diagonally through the Site (route code LHal/51)
from northwest to southeast. It connects Little Hale Drove in the north to a
collection of isolated non-residential farm buildings located at the southern end of
Old Forty Foot Bank. The public footpath does not link to any other definitive right
of way and terminates at the farm buildings. This would be diverted along the farm
access tracks as part of the Proposed Development.
The Applicant is proposing to the construct and operate a photovoltaic solar array
and ancillary development for a period of up to 40 years, after which the Site would
be decommissioned.
3.1.2 The site would comprise an area of circa 84 hectares (including grid connection
and access) and would provide a solar farm with an export capacity of up to
49.995MW of electricity (MWe) during peak operation.
The Site would be decommissioned at the end of its 40-year operational life and
would be restored to full agricultural use following decommissioning.
The posts would be ram driven into the ground using a number of specialist small
scale GPS controlled piling machines to a depth of approximately 1.2m, depending
on ground conditions. The rest of the support frame would then be fitted to the
posts to create angled support tables ready for the solar panel installation.
3.1.8 In areas of archaeological sensitivity surface mounted solar panel frames would be
used to enable preservation of archaeology in situ.
Temporary Construction Haul Road
3.1.40 A temporary construction haul road would be formed to the west of the woodland
surrounding the farm buildings at Mountain Farm and this would link to the existing
farm access track to the south of the farm complex. The existing farm access track
known as Old Forty Foot Bank runs north/south perpendicular to Little Hale Drove.
Where necessary the Old Forty Foot Bank access track would be upgraded with
stone and through the introduction of passing places. The construction access
route would use the existing agricultural crossing over Great Hale Eau, which
would be strengthened as required. Details of the temporary construction access
haul road using Old Forty Foot Bank, Great Hale Drove and Carterplot Road to the
A17 are provided in Appendix I.
Most of the Site would be sown with a low intensity sheep grazing mix specifically
designed for solar farms. The seed mix would be the same as that successfully
used and grazed for a number of years at AGR’s existing solar farms.
All other areas that would not be grazed would be seeded with species rich
grassland and wildflowers to enhance the overall biodiversity value of the Site.
3.1.54 Species rich grassland would be sown in all areas outside the perimeter fence and
along hedge margins
Native hedgerows would be planted along the eastern, northern, and western
boundary of the Site (and the southern section of the Site, to the east of the
collection of farm building and proposed Battery Storage Compound).
Native woodland would be planted along the western and northern boundaries of
the Site as indicated on Planning Drawing 3059-013. This woodland would provide
screening for properties and would provide enhanced habitats. T
Once the proposed solar farm is constructed access to the Site would be limited to
routine maintenance operations and grazing. The Proposed Development would
not be permanently staffed. Maintenance access to the Site would be by a small
transit van or similar and the storage containers would contain spare equipment
and tools for routine repairs and maintenance.
3.1.63 Should more major repairs be required, such as the replacement of inverters, more
staff and specialist equipment (cranes and low loaders) would be required.
However, this is not anticipated to be a regular occurrence.
As set out above the main activity during the operational phase of the development
would be grazing of a flock of sheep below the solar panels and/or periodic
mowing. This would retain most of the Site in productive agricultural use. Based
on AGR’s experience of working closely with farmers on other Sites it is anticipated
that stocking levels would be in the order of c.150 ewes and c.225 lambs per years.
Typical staffing levels for arable cropping on the existing arable land would be
c.0.25 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs. In contrast the sheep grazing proposed
under the solar panels would support c. 1.5 FTE jobs for the duration of the solar
farm operations.
3.1.67 In addition, maintenance and monitoring requirements during the lifetime of the
Proposed Development are likely to generate a further 3.0 FTE jobs.
The construction period is anticipated to take approximately 36 weeks, including
testing and commissioning.
Construction Hours
3.2.5 Construction activities would take place 7 days per week, during the following
hours:
• Monday to Friday 07:30 – 18:00; and
• Saturday - Sunday 08:30 – 18:00.
3.2.6 Deliveries and noise generating activities would only take place from Monday –
Saturday (inclusive) within the following hours:
• Monday to Friday 07:30 – 18:00;
• Saturday 07:30 – 13:00; and
• No deliveries on Sundays with the exception of one-off abnormal loads or large
vehicles such as cranes.
• Piling would only be undertaken between 09:00 – 17:00 each day Monday –
Friday
Construction Site Access and Car Parking
at Mountain Farm and this would link to the existing farm access track to the south
of the farm complex that follows Old Forty Foot Bank. Where necessary the Old
Forty Foot Bank access track would be upgraded with stone and through the
introduction of passing places. During periods of maximum construction activity,
when manpower requirements would be greatest’ staff would be encouraged to car
share and/or use minibuses provided by the contractor from a central pickup
location away from the Site.
It is clear from the Government’s legally binding commitment to net zero by 2050
and recent announcement that significant new investment will be required in
renewable energy projects across the UK to deliver these ambitious objectives.
4.2.6 The Proposed Development would help deliver on the Government’s legally binding
target and would support the green economy. This should be given considerable
weight in the planning balance when considering possible policy tensions. Recent
volatility in the UK energy markets has highlighted the importance of the UK
generating its own domestic supply of clean low carbon electricity and reducing
reliance on imported fossil fuels.
Conclusion
6.2.1 The Proposed Development is financially viable and can be brought forward by
2025 to start delivering the reductions in CO2 envisaged by legislation and national
and local policy & strategy.
6.2.2 The Proposed Development represent sustainable development and as such there
should be a presumption in favour of development unless other material
considerations dictate otherwise. Whilst there is an element of tension with parts of
the Development Plan Policy in respect of development in the Countryside and
specifically the use of best and most versatile agricultural land, the loss would not
be permanent and there would be moderately beneficial effects on soil condition
due to removal of land from intensive agricultural use for a period. In addition,
agricultural activities would continue under the panels in the form of sheep grazing.
3059-01 / LITTLE HALE FEN SOLAR ARRAY 84
August 2023
6.2.3 Any limited policy tension is significantly and demonstrably outweighed by the
immediate and pressing need for renewable energy generation in response to the
Climate Change Emergency and the Government’s target to achieve Net Zero by
2050. As such the Proposed Development should be supported, and planning
permission granted without delay