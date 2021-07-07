Thousands for Skegness-area causes through Lincolnshire business scheme

More than £164,000 was raised for good causes during a three-month period through Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Champions scheme.

The sum is the latest to be amassed through Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Champions initiative.

Under the scheme, every time a member shops in a Lincolnshire Co-op outlet, a donation is made to a local good cause, with money also raised through in-store activities, events and collection boxes, and from the sale of plastic carrier bags. Then, every three months, the good causes change.

This latest tally is a record for Lincolnshire Co-op.

In the Skegness area, the donations run as follows:

* From Alford Food Store, Alford Funeral Home, Mablethorpe Funeral Home, and Sutton on Sea Funeral Home, £848.32 each to Alford Hub, Mablethorpe & Sutton on Sea Coastal Community Team, and The Alford Storehouse Food Bank.

* From Burgh Le March Food Store, £1190.12 to Sunshine Childrens Centre.

* From Chapel St Leonards Food Store and Chapel St Leonards Post Office, £1,624.16 to Hogsthorpe Good Neighbours Scheme.

* From Roman Bank Food Store, £1,041.05 to Greyhound Trust Skegness.

Senior community co-ordinator at Lincolnshire Co-op Danielle Budworth said: “We’re so happy that we’re able support good causes in the local area.

“The scheme was launched back in 2013, and it’s great to see the positive impact that it’s had on local charities and communities in this time.”

Causes benefitting from Community Champions are voted for by colleagues.

Throughout the summer months, the focus is breakfast clubs at local primary schools.