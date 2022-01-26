Thousands of pounds donated to Boston-area food sustainability causes

The Willoughby Road allotments in Boston.

The sums are the latest to be handed out to good causes through Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Champions initiative.

Under the scheme, every time a member shops in a Lincolnshire Co-op outlet, a donation is made to a local community organisation or project, with money also raised through in-store activities, events and collection boxes, and from the sale of plastic carrier bags.

Then, every three months, the good causes change. In the latest round of awards, a total of £186,909 has been allocated.

In the Boston area, a sum of £4,717.29 went to the Willoughby Road Allotment Association.

A spokesman for the association said: “We thank Lincolnshire Co-op and their customers for their support with this funding.

“It will give us the opportunity to encourage groups to grow fresh vegetables to use in our kitchen facilities, and to help run workshops for schools, community groups and individuals to maintain a healthier lifestyle.”

Alongside this, £3,219.12 went to the town’s Restore Pantry and £969.69 to the Boston Preservation Trust.

Danielle Budworth, senior community co-ordinator at Lincolnshire Co-op said: “Thank you to all our members, colleagues, and anyone who’s chosen to drop their change in a collection box or support any of our fundraising activities.”