Three shops in Boston have been closed for three months after police and Trading Standards applied to magistrates. Photo: Google

Three shops in Boston have had three month closure orders imposed on them by magistrates.

Lincolnshire Police and Trading Standards officers attended court yesterday (Wednesday, May 15) securing closure orders on the grounds.

A police spokesman explained the closure orders relate to the alleged sale of illegal tobacco products and vapes amongst other potential offences. They said these remain under investigation by partner agencies while the shops are closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three premises are to be closed immediately and remain closed for months. These are Bode, 92 High Street; Buy4less, 72 Main Ridge East, and World of Fruit & Veg, 143 Windsor Bank, all in Boston.

The Inspector for Boston, Insp Ian Cotton said: “We continue to support Trading Standards in tackling this illegal activity. We would encourage people to continue to report suspicious activity around these shops while they remain closed. If anyone is seen within the shops please contact Boston Police, or get in touch via the details below”.