Three Boston shops banned from opening for three months
Lincolnshire Police and Trading Standards officers attended court yesterday (Wednesday, May 15) securing closure orders on the grounds.
A police spokesman explained the closure orders relate to the alleged sale of illegal tobacco products and vapes amongst other potential offences. They said these remain under investigation by partner agencies while the shops are closed.
The three premises are to be closed immediately and remain closed for months. These are Bode, 92 High Street; Buy4less, 72 Main Ridge East, and World of Fruit & Veg, 143 Windsor Bank, all in Boston.
The Inspector for Boston, Insp Ian Cotton said: “We continue to support Trading Standards in tackling this illegal activity. We would encourage people to continue to report suspicious activity around these shops while they remain closed. If anyone is seen within the shops please contact Boston Police, or get in touch via the details below”.
If you have any information on shops that might be selling illegal tobacco or vapes or selling to minors, you are asked to get in touch by calling 101 or report anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.