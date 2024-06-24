Three Lincolnshire women announced as finalists in the Enterprise Vision Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three Lincolnshire businesswomen who have been named finalists this year are highlighting the thriving female entrepreneurship scene in the county.

The Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAs), the UK's largest business awards dedicated solely to women, have announced a record-breaking 161 finalists for this year’s ceremony. These trailblazers and powerhouses are not just leaders in their fields but also serve as strong female role models, inspiring the next generation and encouraging more women to venture into entrepreneurship.

Amidst fierce competition, three local entrepreneurs from Lincolnshire were honoured for their remarkable achievements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dee Murray - Menopause Experts Group (Health & Wellbeing)

Emma Haigh - Jailhouse Frock (Retail Business)

Kirsty Gale - Red Carpet Ready (Employer)

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winners from 2023 Enterprise Vision Awards - the search is on for #EVAS2024 Winners!

Advanced psychotherapist Dee Murray founded the Menopause Experts Group to empower individuals and businesses with current evidence-based knowledge on menopause management. Through support and education, they improve the wellbeing of those navigating menopause and have built a thriving community of menopause champions in 24 countries around the world.

Young entrepreneur and advocate of body positivity, Emma Haigh, is the founder of Jailhouse Frock, a 1940s/50s inspired vintage reproduction clothing shop with a bad-girl twist based in Lincoln providing excellent service to help customers (affectionately nicknamed the Bad Girls Club) feel drop dead gorgeous!

Inspired by her passion for fashion and business, Kirsty Gale founded Red Carpet Ready, the UK's largest dress specialist, offering over 3,500 styles in up to 27 different colours. Celebrities and influencers from across the UK flock to RCR's five themed dress showrooms for a luxurious dress shopping experience to suit all budgets. Kirsty's commitment to staff engagement and employment opportunities has earned her a place on the UK's list for growth in employment.

Coral Horn, founder of the EVAs, said, “Every year, we discover women leading innovative and impactful businesses, from home-based ventures to global brands. This year’s entrants took their applications to another level. After much deliberation, we decided to introduce an exciting new category, the ‘One To Watch,’ to feature the rising stars in the business world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirsty Gale of Red Carpet Ready

One of the evening’s highlights will be the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award, sponsored by NatWest. All finalists are eligible for this award, which recognizes extraordinary contributions and accomplishments in business.

Heather Waters, Regional Enterprise Manager at NatWest, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “We are proud to have been a sponsoring partner of the Enterprise Vision Awards over the last eleven years and once again, this shortlist showcases the incredible talent, energy and potential of female-led businesses. Women’s entrepreneurship is crucial to the success of the UK economy and these awards help to shine a light on the talent that is based here and the opportunities that exist. Importantly, the awards also present an opportunity to showcase that success – and let others hear these inspirational stories. Every nominee, finalist and winner should be proud of their achievements.”

The next stage in the awards process involves an interview with an independent panel of judges followed by a public vote and lively social media #EVAS2024 campaign.

Marking their 13th anniversary, the awards will culminate in a dazzling ceremony on Friday, 27 September, at the iconic Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dee Murray of Menopause Experts Group