Time to celebrate the county’s banger!

Yes, it is October and time to celebrate the county’s most iconic export.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 6th Oct 2023, 13:01 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 13:05 BST
Meet Mr and Mrs Sausage at the festival.

The annual Lincoln Sausage Festival will be taking place again on Saturday, October 14, from 10am-5pm at Lincoln Castle and Castle Square in the city.

With free entry for children, just £2 for adults and a picturesque setting of cobbled streets and the dramatic

Lincoln Castle, it is no surprise that this festival is one of the region’s top foodie events.

Against the historic backdrop, a host of stalls will fill the castle grounds and the surrounding Castle

Square.

Although never quite managing to swing geographical protected status, the Lincolnshire Sausage still remains iconic and among the favourite regional varieties of the British banger with its coarse, sage and peppery texture and taste. But it won’t just be Lincolnshire ones on offer – and lots more food besides!

As well as the best Lincolnshire produce from award winning producers, there will be be live entertainment

with the Cosmic Sausages, Juggling Jim and cookery demonstrations by Lincolnshire chef Rachel Green.

There will be children’s entertainment including circus skills and face-painting and the chance to meet Mr & Mrs Sausage!

The event is organised by members of the Rotary Club of Lincoln Colonia

For more details contact event organizer Mark Brewer from the Rotary Club of Lincoln Colonia on 07792949781 or e-mail [email protected] or find out more at: www.facebook.com/LincolnSausageFestival

